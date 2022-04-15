An attack on vulnerable children
While GOP lawmakers continue their assault on public schools in Missouri by siphoning public tax money into private hands by directing public money to private schools and charters, I thought I would remind folks of this important fact: Charter schools and private schools aren’t required to admit every child. They aren’t required to have special education programs or make accommodations for students with special needs.
Private schools and charter schools pick and choose their students. Public schools are required to accept every child and meet their needs. Defunding public schools threatens the most vulnerable children.
Jess Piper
Hopkins, Missouri
Oil’s windfall
is exaggerated
Today’s high gas prices are a direct result of Democratic energy policy. The terms war profiteering and windfall taxes are terms they use to delude and pass the blame. Some facts can be easily checked.
In 2019 and 2020 oil companies lost money, and many went out of business. During those same years Apple had profits of $98 billion and $104 billion. No government help was extended to oil companies and not a peep about Apple profiting off of COVID.
The Democratic Party was ecstatic about oil’s woes and declared they should all go out of business as we no longer needed them. In 2021, the year of oil’s so-called windfall profits, the 25 largest oil companies combined made $205 billion. Apple made $152 billion that year on its own.
No calls for half price phones by the Democrats, however. If you have a pension of any type they must invest money somewhere to earn dividends and/or interest to pay the pensions and the cost of living adjustments. The dividends paid by oil companies are not evil. Instead they are a source of reliable income for the millions of retired middle class Americans who rely on them.
Kennan Brockett
St. Joseph
Easter’s message
rings loud and clear
Easter weekend is a special time of spring. Spring is bursting and blooming everywhere. Easter is not observed on a fixed date. It falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring.
To all of the Christian world Easter represents the most basic precept of our faith. The salvation of mankind. Our ability to return to heaven with the promise of life after death. Easter is the worldwide recognition and celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
He defeated the grave three days after He was buried as a pauper in a borrowed tomb. The message went out, He Is Risen! It has echoed and reverberated throughout the ages converting the hearts and saving countless souls throughout history.
Jesus founded the greatest kingdom ever known and the only blood He shed was His own.
His greatest commandment; “love one another” remains unchanged after more than 2,000 years in every Christian church everywhere.
By following that commandment, we can and we will make our world a better place.
Happy Easter.
Shawn Harper
St. Joseph
