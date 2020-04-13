hed

I cannot believe that Missouri Western State University is being destroyed!

When Presidents Janet Murphy and (?) Scanlon retired from MWSU, both worried about the future funding of the university from the standpoint of decreasing credit hour production and decreasing state funding.

The gravity of the current financial crisis should not have gone unnoticed by Western’s Board of Governors. Some members of the board are in their second six-year term. Bill Church, recent Faculty Senate president, observes that “the Board of Governors and the previous administration did not take enough action in years past to head off the financial problems …”(April 12 News-Press).

Rather the administration hired more faculty and pushed ahead with Dr. Robert Vartabedian’s pet projects. Despite this scenario, the board did manage to extend Vartabedian’s contract three years through June 2019 to the tune of $255,593.77.

Bill Church’s question, “Where was the board during all of this? … They have known we are running a deficit” (April 12 News-Press) is important. This was and is the board’s job — fiduciary responsibility. The question is, should this board continue to serve in its capacity? Think about this question and contact your legislators.

John Tapia, Ph.D. MWSU 1976-2017

Full Professor, Emeritus MWSU

When it was announced that the News-Press was not going to be issued in print form every day, I had that sick feeling in the pit of my stomach like when an old friend dies.

When I was a kid, we got both the News Press and Gazette. I would turn to the funnies first, and I'm sure they helped my reading ability. When I was away at college, a mail subscription arrived about a day late. Everywhere we lived, we subscribed to a local daily paper. I like to clip out interesting articles.

Since retiring, we read the paper over breakfast, taking separate sections and passing them back and forth. I was dismayed that we could not read the e-Edition at the same time until I remembered we can bring an old laptop out of retirement so we each have a computer.

I have read the e-Edition when away from home, and over the years, have found some “improvements” to be less, rather than more, convenient. I recently found the page view, which may overcome some obstacles with the other option, such as no access to the COVID-19 number box and the comics.

I see now that two instead of the three days in the original announcement, will be online. We will adapt, but I still don't like it.

Clarence (C.J). Vetter

St. Joseph