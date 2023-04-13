The population of St Joseph MO has dwindled to 71,602. Yet we support three public high schools and several religious high schools. Our public high schools are also losing students. Our high school buildings are over 80 years old, resulting in high cost of maintenance.
The poverty rate in St. Joseph hovers around 17%. Per capita income is around $27,000. We have fallen to the eighth largest city in Missouri.
St Joseph is old. There is nothing fresh about St. Joseph. We are loaded with fast-food joints and get excited by the prospects of yet another hamburger joint coming to St Joe. We are not progressive...just the opposite. Stodgy. Stuck in the past.
Could there be a correlation between our decreasing population, our decreasing high school enrollment, our high poverty rate and our antiquated high school buildings?
I think there is. We do not “show” well. Furthermore, educational and athletic opportunities vary from high school to high school.
At this writing, we are getting ready to elect two new school board members and all I hear from those running is the same old sing song. That song hasn’t worked in the past. It’s time to think outside the box.
One high school would unite St. Joseph, make it tons easier to recruit businesses and make St. Joseph, “St. Joe proud.”
Robert Stuber, MD, St. Joseph
Board should rethink policies
The superintendent of schools is facing a DWI charge, an offense with penalties that may include imprisonment, fines, mandatory alcohol assessment and treatment, community service and probation. The outcome of the alleged violation creates a dilemma for the Board of Education.
If the superintendent’s contract is vague and the personnel manual is unclear, the board will be obligated to develop a policy to address the issue. Accordingly, school personnel are either “on duty” at all times, or they are subject to the district’s personnel policies during “working hours.” Limbo is not an option.
Dennis Weiser, St. Joseph
Where have all the voters gone?
So sad for the low voter turnout for the recent school board election. Given the multitude of challenges, the school board must be facing — boundary lines, closing schools, the new preschool, new happenings at Webster, etc. — it is sad that the community seems unwilling to even learn about the challenges and participate.
Sure wish all of the school board members well in their efforts to enhance learning opportunities for our students.
Mitch Jameson, St. Joseph
Congress must aid all Americans
The U.S. senators and representatives are becoming extremely wealthy off of we the people. Members of Congress have free medical costs and hospitalization for their families and children up to 25 years old.
I am 84 years old, served in the U.S. Navy four years active and two years standby with an honorable discharge and recommendation for re-enlistment.
No Congress member should be able to remain in office over two terms to keep from becoming too greedy, by enacting laws to benefit their families and themselves.
Congress members must first aid and abet the U.S. citizens of America regardless of their monetary worth, in order to be fair and just with all.
