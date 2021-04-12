Reeder is right on schools

A few points on the election:

Voter turnout is usually lower during non-presidential elections. Some politicians use this as an advantage to get things passed. It didn’t work this time.

Lute Atieh stated on the news that, “So, we’re really held hostage by a small group of people until everybody else decides that it’s important enough to get out and vote…” That’s not being held hostage because the election didn’t go your way; that is called democracy.

In 2019, I spoke to Doug Van Zyl at length at EmPowerU during the facilities plan presentation. I told him that me being a native of St. Joseph, I know the voters would never approve closing their high schools. He told me he thought they would. So much wasted time and effort by the school board.

Lastly, to whoever wrote “A harsh verdict from voters” in your paper: To quote my grandmother, “Your slip is showing.” The ink is barely dry on the ballots and you are already criticizing Reeder. Like him or not, he has been right about the school board for years. No one knows the board better. Please stay impartial and cover the news and not inject your biases.

Robert Miller, St. Joseph

Wake up, Republicans

Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley, Ann Wagner, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves, Billy Long, Jason Smith — all voted for tax cuts for the rich in 2017. All voted for COVID relief in 2020 except Jason Smith (no). All voted to dismantle the ACA with no plan to replace. They promised to replace the ACA with the Republican plan, but in 10 years of saying they have a plan, no one has seen it.

All voted no to impeach the president (twice). All voted not to accept election results that were free and fair. All voter fraud lawsuits filed were thrown out for lack of evidence, hundreds of recounts performed also. Only one voted to accept: Ann Wagner.

My point is this. They are not going to support or even offer other ideas for any bills brought to the floors of both Senate, House. This seems anti-American to me.

How about you?

William Moran, Savannah, Missouri

A nation must secure borders

As a member of the Homeland Security Committee, I am deeply committed to securing our border, which I know is an integral part of our overall national security — a strong nation must have strong borders. Unfortunately, President Joe Biden’s immigration actions so far have shown a complete disregard for border security, abandoning many of President Trump’s successful border policies and posing a direct threat to all law-abiding Americans.

As a result of the Biden administration’s policies, we are also seeing a humanitarian and public health crisis develop right now at the southern border. According to the CBP, the number of migrants encountered at the border in the month of February climbed to more than 100,000, a 28% increase over January. Predictably, migrant facilities are now operating at far above the safe capacity levels approved by the Department of Health and Human Services, posing a grave threat to both migrants and the communities in which they are located.

If we make the inexcusable mistake of granting mass amnesty like Democrats are proposing, there will be another massive surge in illegal immigration to our country.

The United States of America is the most generous nation in the history of the world for immigrants, and we should continue to be. However, we should always do so with respect to our laws.

Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas