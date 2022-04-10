A trip of a lifetime
What is a pilgrimage? It is NOT a vacation!
The Holy Land was absolutely on our “bucket list,” an experience of a lifetime!
We really did walk in Jesus’ footsteps! Our first three days were spent in northern area of Israel. Our hotel overlooked the Sea of Galilee. Our first visit was to the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth. This is where it all began. Then to the Church of St. Joseph built over what has been determined to be Joseph’s house and workshop. Our special visit was to the Wedding Church in Cana where we along with several couples in our group renewed our marriage vows. Like the biblical wedding feast we celebrated with a special wine from the region.
On the following days of our pilgrimage, we went to Capernaum where we visited the Church of the Beatitudes where the loaves and fishes fed thousands, Primacy of St. Peter, the Church of the Multiplication, where we could touch the rock where Peter was asked to follow Jesus then walked a few steps into the Sea of Galilee where Jesus and the apostles fished and lastly the Church of the Transfiguration on Mount Tabor.
We sailed on the Sea of Galilee, waded in the river Jordan and saw Roman ruins still being unearthed then traveled to Jerusalem. Other churches included the Church of St. Anne, and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem where a 14-point silver star under the main altar marking the traditional spot of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem was an emotional experience. The highlight of our trip was the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. Words cannot describe this Holy Place containing the burial site of Jesus, where we learned of His horrific torture and crucifixion. We walked the Via Dolorosa and some in turn carried the cross as Jesus would have.
Before coming home, we also had float time in the Dead Sea. We had learned about olive wood and dates.
There was so much more, but must say we are grateful to the group Religious Ramblers who organized this pilgrimage. Put this on your “bucket list” but do it while you can as there is a tremendous amount of walking and steps.
Mary & Ben Pecora, St. Joseph
A creative definition of inflation
Q&A: Sam Graves’ letter last Tuesday? After all that hard work, why did he vote against the bill?
Why are only Democrat bills inflationary when No. 45 added a great deal to the public debt with his tax cut to the top 1%?
What does the term “partisan” mean to each of our federal and state legislators, City Council members and our school board members?
Inquiring minds want to know, thanks!
Helen Brock-Thurston, St. Joseph
