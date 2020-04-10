Message of Easter

still shines on

Easter weekend is a special time of spring. We are enjoying daylight saving time. Spring is bursting and blooming everywhere.

We were amazed by the glorious pink full moon earlier this week and it reminded us that Easter is not observed on a fixed date. It falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring.

To all of the Christian world Easter represents the most basic precept of our faith: the salvation of mankind. Our ability to return to heaven with the promise of life after death.

Easter is the worldwide recognition and celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He defeated the grave and debunked the finality of death. He broke and shed the chains of death. That morning the message went out.

He is risen.

It has echoed and reverberated throughout the ages, converting the hearts and saving the souls of countless people throughout history. Jesus founded the greatest kingdom ever known and the only blood he shed was his own.

His greatest commandment, “love one another,” remains unchanged after more than 2,000 years in every Christian church everywhere. By following that commandment, we can and we will make our world a better place.

Happy Easter.

Shawn Harper

St. Joseph

It’s like we’re living

in a reality TV show

So far, 2020 feels like living in an apocalyptic science-fiction novel, or perhaps an eerie episode of the “Twilight Zone.” It seems our world turned upside down overnight. The aliens may appear at any time.

Humans are gregarious creatures, but suddenly we are taking extreme measures to avoid one another. It almost seems we view our neighbors as the enemy. We don’t want to be around them. We have grown suspicious of one another.

Movie theaters are closed and so are sit-down restaurants. People carry tape measures to maintain social distancing, and many people we see are wearing masks as if they’re about pull off a holdup. Grocery stores are open, but lack anything I’m after. Worst of all, my favorite coffee shop is closed. Are we in a reality TV show?

It is in our nature to blame someone, to point fingers. Blame me if you wish, I get blamed for a lot at home so I’m used to it. Actually, those in charge (I’m in charge of nothing) are doing their best.

Personally, I just want my favorite coffee shop to reopen.

Mike Hanrahan

Cameron, Missouri