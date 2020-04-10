We are blessed on this Easter

An Easter like no other in memory. Except maybe another dark time.

1938, while leading a secret and illegal seminary, Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote in “Life Together” the following: “It is by the grace of God that a congregation is permitted to gather visibly in this world to share God’s word and sacrament. Not all Christians receive this blessing. The imprisoned, the sick, the scattered lonely, the proclaimers of the Gospel in heathen lands stand alone.”

Soon enough, Bonhoeffer was among the imprisoned and the martyred.

On Easter most of us will be among the “scattered lonely.” Health care workers will be risking their very lives for the sake of others. While we are denied the gift of a visible gathering, we receive the blessing of those who labor in our behalf and those who remember us every day.

Remembering is at the heart of both the Jewish and the Christian faith traditions. And there is much worthy of remembering this Easter.

Thomas Russell

St. Joseph

Child care workers are heroes, too

We are thanking the heroes right now, and rightly so, but we need to include the child care workers.

If it wasn’t for these true heroes, many of the rest couldn’t do their jobs. They take care of our children and keep them safe.

Please don’t forget them when you thank all our heroes. Thank you!

Mark Embrey

St. Joseph

Thanks to Woody for his dedication

I would like to thank Bruce Woody for all of his dedication and long hours given to the city of St. Joseph.

As anyone knows, it is hard to please everyone and many people are not aware of what all has to be considered before a decision is made.

I have enjoyed working with you through Friends of the Animal Shelter and wish you all the best of luck on your new job!

Lucinda Kerns

St. Joseph