A modest proposal for schools
A never ending source of discussion and anguish in our community is the state or our public schools. As the narrative goes, we are in need of more up-to-date facilities and more competitive pay scales to attract and hold on to the best teachers.
Recently I heard a Mosaic executive explain how that situation made it difficult to recruit and retain good doctors. Plus, doctors who do join Mosaic often decide to commute from the KC area so their children have access to a more up-to-date school system.
It occurred to me Mosaic itself should be able to help alleviate that very problem, which of course is a matter of money.
A number I recall reported from over a decade ago was that the nonprofit Mosaic system that year generated roughly $40,000,000 in net… well... “non profit”.
I don’t know what that number may be now but I suspect over any 10-year period they probably still average at least that much annually, pandemics and KC market bad investments included.
So, my suggestion is that Mosaic has it in their monetary power to seriously contribute to improving our general education situation by helping with the funding necessary.
That investment should fit right into the health care mission at Mosaic by aiding in recruiting and retaining good doctors. Plus, a better educated population is generally a healthier one as well.
Getting bond issues passed to improve the educational facilities has been a very steep uphill battle.
Maybe more palatable to voters would be a proposal whereby Mosaic, with dollars originating largely from St. Joseph citizens anyway, would agree to match a school bond issue 50-50 to mutually benefit all sides concerned?
Just a thought.
Louie DeLeon
St. Joseph
A modest proposal for the IRS
I have often wondered what kind of response I would get from the Internal Revenue Service if I were to apply for a 501© tax exemption for a new church. My letter to them might go something like this:
Dear sirs: “I would like for you to consider giving my new church that I am founding a 501© tax exemption. It will be a nonprofit, we will not attempt to influence any legislation, nor will we participate in any campaign activity for or against political candidates.
Our core beliefs:
— If our children talk back to us, we feel that they should be killed.
— If a man discovers, on his wedding night, that his bride is not a virgin, he must stone her to death.
— Our women can only speak in the privacy of their own home.
— We believe that homosexuals are to be put to death.
— If one of our members is tempted to do evil, we believe that he should go to a city where he is not known, dress in black clothes, cover his head in black, and do what his heart desires so that God’s name will not be desecrated.
— Someone of our faith is not required to pay someone of another faith the wages owed him for work.
— When someone of our faith murders someone of another faith, there will be no death penalty.
— We are obligated to say the following prayer every day. “Thank you God for not making me a person of another faith, woman or slave.”
When considering this request for tax exemption status, please be advised that our belief system was taken from the holy books of the three major religions; the Christians, Jews and Muslims which you have already granted nonprofit 501© tax exemption status.
Sincerely, Ima Satirist.
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
