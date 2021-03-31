Ignoring vote

of the people

The voters of Missouri voted for Medicaid expansion. However, the Republicans in the Missouri House did not fund their 10% of Medicaid expansion. Which means, 90% of federal dollars will not come to our state. Although we send millions of dollars to the federal government to go to other states that will fund their Medicaid expansion health programs. Time will show what the Missouri Senate and governor will do.

This is not the first time this has happened to Missouri voters. Two years ago Missouri voters voted to affirm the Clean Missouri Act. For two years, Republicans of both houses stated, “Missouri voters didn’t know what they voted.” So, instead of enacting the will of Missouri voters, they waited to put it back on the ballot.

Question: Why should we hold elections if the will of Missouri voters is not going to be executed by the Missouri House of Representatives? They have proven they will ignore the vote of Missouri voters.

Rev. Dr. W. A. Hedge

St. Joseph

Missouri becomes a national joke

Never thought I’d miss Roy Blunt much until I gave some thought on who would replace him. Watchin’ Roy not stand up to Donald Trump has been brutal enough, but it’s gonna get worse.

Missouri’s nationally, even globally renowned Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, has entered the race. The one who sued China about the COVID. That guy. Schmitt also sued other states over election results when he had no clue, let alone proof. Schmitt is currently suing to challenge the authority of President Biden. Schmitt is longing for Donald’s attention, he so needs to get noticed.

But it won’t be easy, another famous Republican is competing for Donald’s glances. None other than our former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned over fraud and sexual misconduct. He knows how it feels to be a victim of a witch hunt, too. Add in the fact that he has the endorsement of Rudy Giuliani, man of integrity, it’s gonna be a real cat fight to see who Donald pats on the head.

If we end up with Josh Hawley and one of these unqualified candidates in the Senate, Missouri will continue to be the laughingstock of the nation.

Jerry Wilson

Kidder, Missouri

High school plan seems foolish

In our current economic situation, the proposed school tax bond issue has little to absolutely no chance of passing. Like many citizens residing in St. Joseph, my wife and I are faced with attempting to survive the inflated cost of living on a fixed retirement income. The daily cost of everything necessary for substantiating life is increasing on a daily basis.

The foolishness of the school board in telling us that we need two high schools instead of three makes no sense at all. They have stated that instead of eliminating a building to maintain, that they propose to add yet another building that will require additional utility costs as well as additional maintenance cost. And, additional cost will be incurred by the need to bus students to a farther away location.

If some of our current school buildings are good enough to house students in a lower grade, why would it not make sense to upgrade those buildings with necessary improvements needed for today and tomorrow’s educational tools and technology?

I will definitely vote no on the proposal. I urge everyone I know to vote no.

Don H. Roach

St. Joseph