Amid challenges,

help is on the way

What once seemed like a distant risk confined to China and Europe is now in our own backyard. The next days and weeks will be challenging, but help is on the way.

Supplies of masks, gowns and other personal protective gear are being deployed to local law enforcement to help protect first responders and medical professionals. Businesses from across Missouri — many here in our community — are contributing their resources, inventory and ingenuity to help in this time of crisis.

This week, the governor mobilized the Missouri National Guard. I’m proud of the brave men and women of the 139th Airlift Wing, headquartered right here in our community. Once again, they will play a critical role in keeping Missourians safe. To be clear, the Guard is not being deployed to shut down the state or impose martial law. Instead, the Guard will provide strategic assistance to help meet medical needs to combat the spread of COVID-19, deliver supplies and support first responders.

President Trump signed a historic $2 trillion stimulus package to bring relief to families, workers, businesses and healthcare providers.

For Missourians facing unemployment, the stimulus bill significantly increases payment of unemployment benefits to workers through Missouri’s unemployment program.

The stimulus bill also includes forgivable loans to small businesses to help them cover payroll expenses when employers keep their workers employed.

In these uncertain times, it is also important to have accurate information. For up-to-date information about the coronavirus in Missouri, or if you think you may have symptoms of the virus, please visit www.health.mo.gov.

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer,

Buchanan and Platte counties

Touch screens

raise concerns

In an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, eating inside of restaurants is prohibited. So, we are left with the option of getting our lunch through the takeout window of fast food restaurants — many of whom have touch-screen ordering systems.

It is necessary to touch the screen to enter one’s order and, in doing so, one transfers anything on your fingers to the screen and one gets anything on that area of the screen on your fingers.

The object that can carry and transmit the infection is called a fomite.

Common fomites are touch-phones, computer screens, kiosk ordering screens, ATMs, elevator buttons, door knobs, handles on grocery carts and gas pump handles.

Hand sanitizing gels are most convenient and can easily be used before grabbing that french fry. Keep sanitizing gels on the console of the car and use after refueling, ordering in drive-thru and entering the car (before touching your steering wheel).

Take advantage of the hand sanitizers at the doors of supermarkets and use them coming in and going out. You might take a sani-wipe with you to wipe down the grocery cart handles.

The pandemic is altering our relationships with social distancing and how we interact with the public. This will eventually normalize and we can go back to our handshakes, hugs and functioning in public without fear. But, be aware of how fomites can be involved with disease transmission so you can, in this interim, protect yourself, your families and the public.

Robert L. Brunker, DDS.

St. Joseph