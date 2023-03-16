The federal government does not have a tax problem, it has a spending problem. If taxes are raised to perpetuate the spending problem on corporations and higher wage earners, then the added cost of operation will be passed on to the consumers and we the average person will be indirectly paying the taxes with higher prices.
So who wins beside the Washington bureaucrats?
Steven Ethetton
Faucett, Missouri
A stand against rogue machines
Citizens owe a debt of gratitude to state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer for steering the debate over legalized sports betting in Missouri in the right direction when he and other legislators spoke in a bipartisan voice against the continued proliferation of illegal video slot machines in communities across our state.
Luetkemeyer, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, voted to oppose proposed legislation that would legalize these gambling machines to operate in convenience stores, gas stations, bars and other retail locations in our area as part of a package to approve sports betting.
Luetkemeyer knows the majority of Missouri Republican voters oppose these machines, as evidenced by the results of a statewide survey conducted in January by Public Opinion Strategies. Missouri lawmakers have rejected several attempts in recent years to legalize these video slot machines outside of casinos, and we appreciate their continued support.
These rogue gambling operators who are placing machines in businesses shouldn’t be rewarded with sweetheart deals. We need more legislators like Luetkemeyer to stand up to aggressive lobbying in support of our children, families and communities.
Mike Moeller
Chairman, Missouri Home Dock Cities Association
Caregivers
deserve support
The Buchanan County Commissioners’ Office has partnered with Trualta to provide an online caregiver education and support platform at no cost to the residents of the county. We realize there are many residents in our area who are caring for loved ones at home.
These caregivers include family members, friends and neighbors, and they provide a crucial service to our community.
Buchanan County residents can find the service at https://Buchanan.Trualta.com. Once registered, caregivers will have access to a variety of articles, videos and support tools. They will also be paired with a Care Coach to assist them with navigating the website and finding local resources. Trualta helps families learn how to better manage the care of their loved ones at home.
It offers education on how to care for loved ones with conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, heart disease, diabetes, among others, and teaches skills to help with daily activities.
We are aware that caregiving often leads to anxiety, stress and burnout. Trualta is a tool that may help individuals become more confident as caregivers, and in turn, less stressed. It can also enable families to keep loved ones at home for longer.
Anyone living in Buchanan County, caring for someone in Buchanan County, or receiving medical care/services in Buchanan County is eligible for this complimentary service. We hope to support many families through this initiative.
If you would like more information, please contact Darci Henry at 816-724-1113 or via email at DarciTrualta.com.
