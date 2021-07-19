Media should quit telling up how to think
I really wish the media would quit trying to tell us all how to think. Just give us the facts and let us decide for once.
While we're at it, athletes should play sports and actors should act and let me do my own thinking.
Randall Huston
St. Joseph
Yield signs make more sense
I have heard there is a traffic street survey under way.
I have been writing you this letter for over fifty years. This is probably my last.
The lowly "yield" sign will give the preferred street right of way in every instance with a "yield" sign and save gas, energy and time. The yield traffic must stop/yield for traffic on the through street. The diver does nothing if there is no traffic. Isn't that what we want? Isn't that everything a "stop" sign does and more, except to waste gas, energy and time?
Yield signs are good enough for the interstate system. Why not us?
So, I yield. If you want to stop stopping, write the powers that be.
Merrill M. Steeb
St. Joseph
