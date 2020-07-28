Editor’s note: Letters concerning the Aug. 4 ballot issues and candidates will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday. The last letters on election topics will publish no later than Saturday. Letters should be no longer than 250 words and include a full name, town of residence and a valid daytime phone number.

Yes on Amendment 2 makes economic sense

It is interesting being conservative and believing that Medicaid expansion is the right thing to do. We continually hear opponents portray Medicaid expansion as unaffordable, that it will take money from education, government might stop covering the 90%, or will simply enable those who should pay their own way.

Lets consider:

Studies show that the people most impacted by expansion are working folks who simply fall in the gap created by the courts.

Proven that people begin getting care with Medicaid expansion, improve their health, reduce emergency department trips and save the state money.

Studies show Missouri will save hundreds of millions of dollars like the 37 that expanded. Why not apply those savings toward education?

Studies show that Missouri will have an economic increase with thousands of job created like the other states that expanded. Amendment 2 is endorsed by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

Concern that the federal government could reduce the 90% match is just a scare tactic. It would take an act of Congress.

We pay a 10% match for 90% federal highway funding. Not sure how a Medicaid match is different?

Yes on 2 makes economic sense and provides care for those most in need.

Pat Dillon

St. Joseph

Medicaid expansion has not hurt other states

Missouri has a very austere Medicaid program. For example, adults with children cannot gain access to Medicaid if they earn more than 21% of the federal poverty level, a meager $4,500 per year. Adults without children are not eligible at all.

Amendment 2 will expand Medicaid to include all adults earning up to 138% of the FPL ($18,000 for an individual, $30,000 for a family). With expansion, 230,000 impoverished Missourians will have access to health care.

The poverty rate in rural Missouri is 17% higher than in urban areas. Expanding Medicaid will keep rural hospitals open and emergency care much closer to home.

Under expansion, the federal government will pay 90% of the cost and the state only 10%.

Thus far, 37 states have opted to expand Medicaid, while only 13 have refused to do so, and Missouri is one of those 13. Paradoxically, our tax dollars are flowing to the 37 that have expanded.

Opponents acknowledge that it is the morally right thing to do but say Missouri cannot afford it. Yet, 37 other states have opted to expand without adverse financial consequences. None have opted back out. That is a huge validation for Medicaid expansion. Vote “yes” on Amendment 2.

Robert Stuber M.D.

St. Joseph