When I first started at Second Harvest Community Food Bank, I ran into a friend I learned was a donor of the food bank. In discussing the role of the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, she explained to me the role the program played in her life. She found herself a young mother, utilizing SNAP as she worked her way through college with a goal to become self-sufficient and not rely on public assistance. This, in fact, came true for her, to the point where she now gives back to support others facing similar circumstances.

This story is one like the 865,400 Missourians who don’t know where their next meal might come from. SNAP plays a crucial role in ensuring these individuals have access to a basic human need — food. Food plays a crucial role in our culture and health, and not having access to nutritious food can hamper a person’s ability to succeed academically or in a career. It enables people to climb the economic ladder in a sustainable way to ensure a path to self-sufficiency.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released a final rule that will restrict a state’s ability to qualify for waivers of work requirements built into the SNAP program to account for a downturn in economic conditions. In a recent editorial, the St. Joseph News-Press promoted the work rule requirements built into the SNAP program, supporting the effort as a reasonable request of those who are in the prime of their working careers.

Individuals ages 18 to 50 who are not caring for children must work at least 20 hours a week or participate in a workforce program. This is not a new concept. What has changed is a state’s ability to apply for a waiver of the work requirements during an economic downturn. These waivers have helped vulnerable populations as we saw during economic recessions this past decade. It is encouraging to see the economy prospering and fewer Americans relying on the SNAP program. We all understand that the best way for an individual to prosper and feed their family is through self-sufficiency. But it also is hard to imagine that we will not experience another economic downturn when such waivers would benefit individuals who want to work but have difficulty finding a good-paying job.

The new rule makes it harder for states to consider local conditions by drastically reducing states’ ability to waive certain communities from work requirements. Even more concerning is that limiting the ability to use waivers makes SNAP less responsive during a recession. SNAP is unique and successful due to its ability to increase and decrease based on the economy. This ability will be drastically reduced in the next recession due to this rule change. In both Missouri and Kansas the ability already was eliminated by each state’s decision to prevent itself from applying for such waivers.

Like other states, Missouri and Kansas have used waivers to help those who lost jobs in the wake of economic downturns. Priority should be given to helping individuals find good-paying jobs to support self-sufficiency. But we also should encourage consideration of tools that help families when finding that job isn’t as easy as it seems.