St. Joseph and our region take pride in Missouri Western State University. We have seen MWSU grow from a two-year college to a fully accredited university. Diverse education opportunities are available with current open enrollment. Many at MWSU are first generation college students. Those taking liberal arts classes nourish their creativity and curiosity. Both traits are highly valued in the business and education world.

The proposed budget cuts could threaten Missouri Western’s “university” status. This month over 4,200 alumnus and community supporters signed an online petition — created by a retired professor — to maintain the arts and sciences as an integral part of the university.

As MWSU patrons we helped found the MWSU Arts Society that supports the arts disciplines by raising funds, encouraging students and boosting audience attendance. The expansion of “campus-community” collaborations have benefited the region. It is difficult to name all, but here are a few:

Maestro: A partnership with the Saint Joseph Symphony. The conductor taught MWSU classes, cooperated with the Community Chorus, conducted Symphony and Chamber performances, dinner lectures and an outreach program to local high school and middle schools.

Boulware Convocations on Critical Issues: The opportunity for all to hear and meet intellectuals like: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Martin Luther King lll, T. Boone Pickens, Cokie Roberts, Jon Meacham and other notables.

Super Science Saturday: A hands-on science extravaganza on campus with the St. Joseph Museum.

MWSU theater: Musical, vocal, dance and graphics students provide program design assistance and entertainment for the YWCA Women of Excellence luncheon attended by over 1,000.

ArtScape: Hundreds of children annually attend week-long art camp at Potter Hall in cooperation with the Allied Arts Council and student and local volunteers.

Walter Cronkite Museum: Cooperating with the St. Joseph Museums, Convention & Visitors Bureau, CBS News and the Cronkite family, St. Joseph recognizes our native son and honors the “Most trusted man in America.”

Craig School of Business and Engineering Technology: Community members are the driving force and constitute the Advisory Council.

Collaborative Projects: With Mosaic Life Care and many Downtown venues for art and music productions.

Gold Coat Club: Community members boost MWSU sports.

Arts Society: Community members finance projects otherwise not financed by state.

Student Murals: Beautifying historic Downtown and the south end.

The Griffon Edge: MWSU freshmen volunteering in the community.

Capital Campaign: Raised $20 million in 2015.

Foundation: Grew from $12.5 million to $34 million.

With COVID-19, it is not possible to share information face to face. Current proposed cuts need to be examined more closely. If there is a discrepancy between past approved budgets and current administration claims of deficit and impending doom, “Show me!” The official records do not!

Doctors follow the Hippocratic Oath in their work: “First, Do No Harm.” Is it too much to ask MWSU president and board to do the same?