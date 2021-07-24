Remember as a kid hearing something like this: “If I have to come up there ...” Or how about: “Just wait until your dad (or mom) gets home?”
These phrases and others like them are often used as motivation. They are meant to motivate us toward good — or better — behavior. As effective as these kinds of motivators can be in the short run, studies show that fear-based motivation is actually the weakest kind of motivation. This kind of motivation is weak in terms of how long the behavior change lasts.
In the formal study of ethics, the concept of authority has everything to do with motivation and choice. In other words, something becomes an “authority” when we allow it to change our attitudes and behavior. The key phrase there is “when we allow it.” In other words, we end up choosing what will change us in the long run. Studies show that power and authority are not the same things. Someone exerting power over us can change our behavior in the short run, but not necessarily in the long run.
Here are some examples. If I am a student in a classroom and a teacher asks me to write a five-page paper because it makes up 20% of my final grade, I will be motivated to do so. Once I pass the class and am done with it, if the teacher walks up to me on the street a year later and randomly asks me to write a similar paper, I would likely refuse. The reason is that the authority I granted the teacher to give me an assignment was limited.
Likewise, if a bully literally twists my arm and tells me to give him $10, I may do so to stop the pain. But later, if the bully sends me an email from thousands of miles away knowing he can never come back to my town and asks me to send him $10, I most likely will not. In this case, the bully’s “authority” was only based on immediate power.
In both of these cases, the temporary authority granted in the case of the teacher by time and situation, and in the second case by the bully’s raw power, were temporary. They did not create a lasting desire to continue following their authority in those areas.
So, fear or power can motivate us in the short run, but there is no guarantee that it will create lasting loyalty or bestow lasting authority.
Faith tells us there is a better way to live our lives than in fear. And, there is a stronger motivation than raw power. We can be motivated by a much higher influencer: love. Motivations based upon love or even strong concern create longer-lasting behaviors while providing more satisfaction. If my approach to faith is based upon fear or raw power, I may be able to see some short-term changes in my life or in the lives of those I influence. However, if I have a higher aim of devoted love and service, chances are the changes and influence brought about by my faith will have long-lasting effects on myself and those around me.
When it comes to nurturing a long-lasting faith, the Christian Bible says this: “There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love” (1 John 4:18). May our fear decrease and love increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.