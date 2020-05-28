America is facing a health care crisis unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Doctors are fighting on the frontlines against a deadly virus that has killed tens of thousands of Americans and halted life as we know it.

Every day, these heroes battle the virus knowing they are putting their own health at risk. They isolate themselves from their families to protect their loved ones. Many have been quarantined. Some have even made the ultimate sacrifice, tragically losing their lives to COVID-19 as a result of caring for patients.

While they’re battling an unprecedented health crisis, doctors are also facing a long-term financial crisis that will persist long after this virus passes. Patient visits have plummeted system-wide. Hospitals, private practices and clinics have canceled or postponed elective treatments to free up space and resources to treat COVID patients.

This is the right move in the short term, but it has shut off revenue for providers of all types — large and small, public and private. Without revenue, these providers face an existential threat.

The onslaught of COVID patients is putting additional strain on providers. Patients suffering from the virus require days of round-the-clock treatment with expensive and increasingly rare medical supplies. Many of these patients are either uninsured or covered by Medicare or Medicaid — which reimburse physicians at below the cost of care.

Without enough revenue coming in the door, large health systems and small family practices have been forced to cut pay and furlough employees. Forty-three thousand health care workers lost their jobs in March, according to recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Much like Main Street America, most of the health care system is closed for the foreseeable future.

Most physicians aren’t actually employed by hospitals. The majority of doctors either own their own practices or are members of physician networks, which send doctors and clinicians to hospitals that need them. So, when Congress allocated financial relief to hospitals in last month’s COVID relief package, doctors fighting on the frontlines got little of the crucial aid they need to keep the doors open.

As many as 60,000 family practices could close or scale back operations by the end of June, according to a study from the American Academy of Family Physicians. These practices employ 800,000 physicians, clinicians, nurses and other healthcare workers who could be out of a job.

Patients are also victims of this crisis. Every postponed knee replacement keeps a patient confined to a chair in pain, while every canceled checkup could keep a doctor from discovering a deadly disease when treatment is still an option.

Vital cancer treatments are even being delayed. In Texas, Susan Carson has been waiting two months to have a cancerous spot removed on her lip. But her practice has been unable to schedule the procedure because of a state order restricting non-COVID treatment.

Fortunately, there are several ways Congress can help. First, legislators — including Sen. Blunt and Sen. Hawley — should work with the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure that physicians receive a portion of the $100 billion that Congress allocated to providers in the CARES Act. If this fails, Congress must support providers in the next COVID-relief bill, a move that is supported by leadership in both parties.

Our doctors are fighting on the front lines day-in and day-out. We have the moral obligation to support them.