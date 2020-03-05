Joe Biden, seemingly DOA, has staged one of the greatest political comebacks in history.

On Tuesday night, he won at least nine of Super Tuesday’s 14 primaries, including Texas, which nobody foresaw. He won states where he never set foot and never advertised. He posted shocker wins in the north (Massachusetts, Minnesota), ran the table in the south (Arkansas, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee), and buried Bernie by 30 points with record turnout in Virginia. Throw in his win in Oklahoma, plus the news that he’ll get a hefty share of California delegates by scoring a solid second, and here’s the result:

Biden is now on top in the national delegate count. How sweet it is.

And with Biden-friendly primary states on the near horizon — notably, Georgia and Florida — and with profligate Mike Bloomberg waving the white flag (after spending half a billion bucks to win four delegates in American Samoa), Biden’s sudden bandwagon is likely to kick into fourth gear.

So what the hell has happened? It’s simple, really: Democrats came together and came to their senses.

Crunching the numbers, it’s clear Biden has begun to fashion a winning November coalition — especially suburban women (the prime drivers of the 2018 House blue wave), African-Americans (the most loyal of all Democrats), and moderate swing voters (including crossover Republicans) who detest Trump and want an electable alternative. Biden is surely imperfect, but the Super Tuesday verdict was that he’s good enough.

And what about Bernie? I’ll just borrow a lyric from Gil Scott-Heron: The “revolution” will not be televised.