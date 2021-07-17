Sometimes, it’s hard to tell the truth.
That may be an unexpected thing to say coming from a minister who also works in journalism. However, our common human experience tells us that it is a reality. We teach our children from an early age to tell the truth. I remember hearing from my own parents early on something like this: “If you tell us the truth, the consequences will be less.” In other words, they wanted to reward honesty, even if I deserved some sort of consequence for my actions. Unfortunately, I learned the hard way that if I lied and was caught, the consequences would multiply!
The reason the truth is hard to tell sometimes is that reality can be harsh. We are imperfect people who make mistakes. We fall short of our aspirations. We are sometimes rejected and belittled. Facing up to the reality of that is no easy task. It is often easier to simply tell another version, a version in which our mistakes are left out of the equation and our imperfections are glossed over.
There is a scene from the well-known play called “The Crucible” by American playwright Arthur Miller set in the late 1600s in Salem, Massachusetts, during the infamous witch trials. The lead characters, John Proctor and his wife Elizabeth, are dealing with Elizabeth being falsely accused of witchcraft. During the questioning of John by a local (clergy) investigator, John is asked to recite the Ten Commandments from the Bible. He struggles through, consistently only naming nine of them. After going through the list a few times, the nervous John looks at his wife, who says, “Adultery, John. You forgot adultery.”
Although the investigators at the time are satisfied that John and Elizabeth are sufficiently educated about the Bible, the scene has a hidden meaning. We find out that John himself had indeed committed adultery and that his wife knows. She hides it from the officials and everyone, but it is a powerful reminder that we often conveniently forget — or hide — the real truth regarding our flaws.
Our faith reminds us that there is a healthier way. There is a passage in the Christian New Testament for instance that has been repeated in both religious and non-religious settings throughout history: “The truth shall set you free.” This phrase has been used to help addicts recover, and the reality of it has been proven to assist in dealing with relationship issues for ages. It certainly does not mean that we should simply blurt out our flaws to everyone we meet. However, it does mean that when we can be honest and open about our flaws in the right context, we can find relief and freedom. We do not have to carry around dark and hidden truths.
Counselors like to say we are “only as sick as our secrets.” This means that there must be safe places in our lives where we can deal with our flaws and our hidden realities so that they can be brought to the light and deep healing can begin.
Find someone in your life — a trusted friend, a mentor, a counselor, a clergyperson — with whom you can tell the whole truth. Hard truths can cause us discomfort. But if we spend our lives hiding, we can easily lose hope and we can hamper the healing that can come from bringing dark things to the healing light of day.
