Faced with the greatest public health threat in a century, we are stumbling in the dark. Each day’s death toll is treated as a shock, rather than what it ought to be — a fire bell in the night.

Only on April 1, for example, did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issue a stay-at-home order. As recently as March 28 — even as refrigerator trucks were parking outside New York hospitals to serve as overflow morgues — many of Florida’s beaches were packed. Responding to criticism, DeSantis said he was taking cues from the White House. “If any of those task force folks tell me that we should do X, Y or Z, of course, we’re going to consider it.” President Donald Trump initially praised DeSantis for this, calling him “a great governor who knows exactly what he’s doing,” but apparently thought better of it later and encouraged DeSantis to issue the stay-at-home order.

Not to pick on DeSantis too much, but he is emblematic of the scattershot approach that is failing so badly to meet this crisis. As recently as March 31, he said it was up to “locals” to enforce public health guidelines. “I was flying out of Miami yesterday,” he said, “looking at beaches with signs saying they were closed. Were there people out there? Damn right there were. It’s just unfortunate, but no matter what you do you’re going to have a class of folks who are going to do whatever the hell they want to.”

Actually, states have considerable power to enforce public health measures. In Virginia, violators of the stay-at-home order face fines of up to $2,500 and one year in jail or both. In Maryland, the fines can go up to $5,000. Courts tend to defer to states when public health emergencies arise.

Meanwhile, the federal government, personified in President Trump, lurches from alternative-reality boosterism such as his March 24 plan to open up the country by Easter, to relatively sane projections of two “tough” weeks in the offing on March 31.

The nightly briefings are his stage. As bodies pile up, a worried public tunes in. He mistakes this for popularity: He tweeted: “Because the ‘ratings’ of my news conferences etc. are so high, ‘Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers’ according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY.”

His self-absorption cannot be penetrated even by a national tragedy. This is, after all, the man who responded to 9/11 by noting that he guessed Trump Tower would now be the tallest building in Manhattan.

What the president should be doing is calling together the nation’s governors to request that every single state issue enforceable stay-at-home orders for a three-week period. If strictly adhered to, the lockdown would curtail the virus’s spread.

While that was in effect, the president could focus on his proper role — not performing for the cameras but managing the nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers and ventilators for coronavirus patients.