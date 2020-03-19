After years of Russia, Russia, Russia and a few months of Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, we now have another bunch of foreigners interfering in our presidential election. The difference is the Opposition Media welcomes this interference because of the damage it may do to President Trump’s re-election.

While Russian interference was invisible and the results negligible, Chinese interference — while also invisible — has very tangible results.

The geographic origin of the disease is immaterial to the left.

Currently the focus of the left’s wrath is on the lack of coronavirus test kits. Until Trump acted, any disease testing kit had to receive approval from the FDA before it could be used in the field. That meant there were only federal testing kits when the coronavirus hit, because no one else wanted to jump through FDA hoops on the off chance there might be a disease to test in the future.

The U.S. was dependent on a sole-source provider, the CDC, who manufactured a faulty test. It was another in a long line of government health care failures. Trump pointed out this fact and ordered an expedited approval process.

In gratitude the OpMedia has accused Trump of lying and personally blamed him for the shortage of test kits.

There is a problem with that. There’s another story that proves Trump was right all along.

This concerns a North Carolina company that has produced a coronavirus test that is already being used in China, “helping officials there to diagnose more patients, faster.” The test is also being used in South Korea, Japan and Italy.

So if it works, why isn’t the test available here? “But the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved the test under the emergency measure.”

Proving there was an Obama-era rule change that Trump had to alter. Even the CDC was hamstrung by the Obama micromanagement. Rather than devise a new test, the CDC opted to fix the faulty test. That would be faster, because “even when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) itself developed a test, it had to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before distributing it.”

It’s not Trump’s fault we can’t test for coronavirus like we should and don’t have nearly enough tests. The delay and consequent response missteps are due solely to the dead hand of Obama functionaries’ micromanagement and control-freakism.

That’s not an explanation you’ll get from the left.