Ever since the Centers for Disease Control announced last week that masks weren’t required indoors or outdoors if you’re vaccinated, it feels like events and activities have ramped up.

While St. Joseph has been without a mask requirement since March, the new government suggestions opened up the gates for a “return to normalcy.” For people who feel comfortable going back out, there’s a lot to do — so much that it might be overwhelming.

Since St. Joe Live’s service is to the public for entertainment needs, here’s what you can add to your to-do list (preferably masked if you’re in a large crowd indoors. Also, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to go through this all again):

Sounds of Summer presents Blue Oyster Culture Club (6:30 p.m. May 21, Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square)

The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will return in a big way with the ‘80s cover band Blue Oyster Culture Club. Always a crowd-pleaser and venue packer, the group returns this year with an album in the works. The free concert is family-friendly and people are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. Snacks and drinks will be available, but no alcohol is allowed.

Performing Arts Association presents Arts on the Move Concert Series: Michael Shaun Brown (11:30 a.m. May 22, Riverside Soccer Complex, 2507 N. Riverside Road)

Continue your free music experience Saturday as the Performing Arts Association brings in Nashville native Michael Shaun Brown. Having relocated to Northwest Missouri in 2020, he’s building a fanbase in the area with classic southern hooks and catchy melodies. The concert is free and open to all ages.

Cool Crest Garden Golf (1400 N. Belt Highway)

An old classic is back. The legendary mini-golf course returned earlier this month in top form. Visitors can putt on Jan or Guy’s course and celebrate with root beer floats. It’s a perfect family outing — just make sure the kids don’t mess with the old-fashioned hazards.

Joe Town Mini Golf and Speedway (5320 N. Belt Highway)

If you’re looking for more modern putting action or have a need for speed, Joe Town Mini Golf and Joe Town Speedway (both owned by Joe Town Enterprises, which also runs Cool Crest) are a great spot for families with younger kids who need a little more flash or pizazz for their night out.

Regal Hollywood 10 Theater (5405 N. Belt Highway)

After a lengthy shutdown, the local 10-screen theater is back. While it might be lacking in blockbusters this week, it should pick up business on May 28 with Disney’s “Cruella” and “A Quiet Place Part II.”