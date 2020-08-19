During the past six months, a consistent discussion has been the movies, from what their future will be to where you can catch one in a safe environment.

This week, for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown, most movie theaters, including chains like Regal and AMC, around the country will be open.

Lord willing, this will be the last time that I have to write about theaters opening or closing for the foreseeable future. But whether you want to brave an indoor movie or feel more comfortable outside, distanced from others, you have a lot of options.

Indoors

If you want to support a national chain, obviously the Regal Hollywood (5405 N. Belt Highway) is the closest theater in the area. It will be showing a mixture of classics (“Black Panther,” “Inception,” “Jaws,” “Empire Strikes Back,” “The Goonies”) with new releases (“Unhinged,” “Cut Throat City,” “Words on Bathroom Walls”).

If you want to go more independent, there’s The Hanger in Maryville, Missouri, the Fox Theatre in Atchison, Kansas, and the Screenland Armour theater in Kansas City. All of them will be showing a mixture of legacy classics and new movies, but movies will vary by location.

Outdoor

The East Hills Shopping Center will bring back its “Movies at the Mall” this weekend as it will screen “Remember The Titans” on Friday, Aug. 21. The parking lot will open at 7 p.m. The screening will be used as a fundraiser to help flood relief for victims in the South Side.

If you’re looking to go for a drive to see a movie, the Screenland Armour is continuing its outdoor movie series, where people can reserve a spot in the parking lot to sit with family and friends and watch a mixture of classic and modern movies. This week, it will be showing “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” and “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” To reserve a space, go to screenland.com.

Farther into Kansas City, there are the Boulevard Drive-In in Kansas City, Kansas, showing movies like “The Goonies” and “Shrek” and the B & B Twin Drive-In in Independence, Missouri, showing “Jurassic Park” and “Sonic The Hedgehog.”

All of the outdoor shows have social distancing efforts and mask suggestions in place.

It will be interesting to see where both in and outdoor movie experiences will go, especially as bigger new releases like “Bill & Ted Face The Music,” “The New Mutants” and “Tenet” become the solitary major movies for the next couple of months. Will they be enough to get people back to the theaters? We’ll find out soon!