The best movie coming out this week should be playing in theaters. For reasons unknown, it’s not.
This Friday, “Luca,” Pixar’s latest movie, is hitting Disney+ and one theater in California (for Oscar eligibility purposes only). It’s a light, funny romp with beautiful vistas from 1950s Italy that would jump off the screen. But it will happen on your TV or computer screen.
Its story, about two sea creature/human friends who want to participate in a race to win a Vespa scooter, is particularly light when compared to other recent Pixar films. It’s the perfect movie for a day out with the kids. Except it will be taking place in your house, instead of the cinema.
The film has received positive reviews. In the time of low COVID-19 numbers in America, Disney has shown it can have box office success with the recent release of “Cruella.” Even if that wasn’t the case, family movies like “Trolls World Tour” and “The Croods 2” proved to be pandemic-proof successes. This is right in that wheelhouse.
Having seen the movie, my first thought is that maybe Disney thought it was almost too cartoony, with the characters looking like something out of animated shows like “Jimmy Neutron” or “Steven Universe.” Or it’s possible that because it moves at a slower pace and takes place in Italy that it was a little “too European” for American filmgoers. The likely answer is no one knows what is going on.
I’m not going to be one to complain about a free movie. But the rollout for Pixar’s recent movies by Disney has been weird. In 2020, it dumped the Oscar-winning 2020 movie “Soul” onto Disney+ for free. In March, the studio announced it would do the same for “Luca.” Meanwhile, it’s placed Disney-branded movies like “Raya and The Last Dragon” and “Mulan” behind a paywall, forcing people to pay an extra $29.99 if they want to check it out.
This weekend, there will be two new movies in theaters, the future box-office dud “Hitman Wife’s Bodyguard” and the documentary “The Sparks Brothers.” Besides “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” there are no other new family films. In short, Disney, a company that will make money any way it can, is leaving cash on the table and no one knows why.
In April, Insider.com reported that Pixar was frustrated that its movies weren’t going to be played in theaters.
“We don’t want to be a title just on Disney Plus,” an anonymous staffer told the site. “These movies are crafted for the big screen. We want you to watch these movies with no distractions, no looking at your phones.”
I’d say that’s a justified reaction. Pixar is a studio that’s made billions for Disney. It deserves better treatment than being lost in the shuffle of Disney’s streaming service algorithm.
This is all to say that while it’s not a top-tier Pixar film, “Luca” is worth your time to check out, and if it was in theaters, a good reason to go to the cinema. It’s unfortunate Disney isn’t letting that happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.