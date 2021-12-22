It’s a long holiday weekend, which means there’s going to be a lot to watch.
We want you to make the best use of your time, so here’s what to check out and what to miss:
“Don’t Look Up” (R, on Netflix) — You can’t beat the cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, among many, many others. But you definitely can beat this lazy script by Adam McKay by watching any other funnier, better satire like “Network,” “It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad World” or “Dr. Strangelove.” It has some funny moments and performances but not enough to justify its 2-hour-and-18-minute running time. It’s a drama-comedy about a comet that’s headed toward Earth and how the divides in our society might cause it to hit and kill us all. But it’s a thinly veiled metaphor for climate change or COVID-19, whichever you prefer. We’re trying to survive both, and it’s not fun. This doesn’t have the intelligence or wit to make it funny or insightful.
“Beanie Mania” (TV-PG, on HBO Max) — The late ‘90s was a wild time when middle-aged, suburban women went crazy for stuffed dolls. The documentary “Beanie Mania” looks back at the insane craze of Beanie Babies, who started it and why people went so far as to hijack delivery trucks to get their hands on them. While it’s a pretty standard documentary, leaning heavy on archive footage and artistic shots of dolls falling from the sky or watching TV, it finds fertile ground in its subject and the people who are interviewed (minus its creator H. Ty Warner, who seems like a real piece of work). At less than 90 minutes, it’s a fun, breezy watch.
“Licorice Pizza” (R, playing in Kansas City theaters) — I tend to be hot and cold with Paul Thomas Anderson movies. But this one, starring Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim, about a teenage boy in love with a 20-something woman in the hazy ‘70s heat of California is a charming, wonderful, languid journey in romance. Hoffman and Haim ooze charisma and chemistry, and Bradley Cooper is hilarious as real-life producer Jon Peters.
“Red Rocket” (R, playing in Kansas City theaters) — Every year around awards time, there’s what I call a “feel-bad movie of the year” that I love. Previous examples: “Uncut Gems” and “Promising Young Woman.” This is in that vein, where former MTV VJ Simon Rex plays ex-adult film star Mikey Saber, an absolutely terrible person who’s forced to move back to Texas City, Texas, where he manipulates his way around town, doing everything from bumming rides off a fellow loser to grooming a teenage girl to join him on his exploits. Rex is a revelation, with such a creepy charm and slimy presence, you feel bad for wanting anything more than the worst to happen to him. Note: This is a hard R-rated movie, so use caution.
“Encanto” (PG, on Disney Plus) — If you missed this fun Disney animated movie about the one magic-less member of a magical family, it’s on Disney Plus now. While it’s not a classic Disney movie, it’s a pretty enjoyable watch.
