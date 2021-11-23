The long Thanksgiving weekend means a lot of new content to check out.
The question remains: What’s worth investing time in seeing and what can play in the background as you take a post-dinner nap? Read on to help with that.
“Hawkeye” (TV-14, first two episodes available to stream on Disney+) — If you like Marvel movies, this new show, centered around Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and his protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is another fun time, playing around with the comic-book formula. For starters, Steinfeld is a delight. She brings charm to her anxious character, not too far removed from her quippy portrayal of Emily Dickinson in Apple TV+’s “Dickinson,” and Renner is a solid, grumpy foil. It’s not as ambitious as other Marvel shows like “Wandavision” and “Loki,” but it does feature a “Captain America” musical, which might be the best thing in any Marvel series.
“House of Gucci” (R, now playing in local theaters) — Director Ridley Scott knows how to put an amazing cast together. This true-crime story about a troubled family that created a fashion empire is a two-and-a-half-hour hamfest. While Adam Driver and Lady Gaga keep the story grounded with intense performances, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons are hilarious and chew scenery as few can. But Jared Leto’s Sacha Baron Cohen-like performance as Paolo Gucci, the failed son of the Gucci family, is too cartoonish, making the movie go off the rails every time he appears. It’s too long and gets a bit ridiculous for a story about a real-life murder. But it’s still a compelling watch.
“tick, tick...BOOM!” (PG-13, now streaming on Netflix) — This is a movie-musical made by theater geeks for theater geeks. Thankfully, I am one of them. I never knew Andrew Garfield could sing, but he does it with an abundance of cheer and energy as he portrays the late “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson and his struggles coming up in New York. Directed by Lin Manuel-Miranda (who’s also behind the music in this week’s “Encanto”), the movie takes after Larson in that it’s a nice mix of being corny and endearing. If that’s your bag, throw this on. If not, it is likely not going to win you over.
HBO’s “Music Box Series” (TV-MA, several entries streaming on HBO Max) — If you were a music fan in the mid-to-late ‘90s, you likely heard an abundance of songs by Alanis Morrisette and DMX (separately, of course). Their rise, fall and creative processes are captured wonderfully in HBO’s latest “Music Box” series entries. Morrisette’s meteoric launch from teen singer to angsty, alt-rock sensation is a compelling watch in director Alison Klayman’s “Jagged.” The complicated legacy of Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, and his struggles with fame are examined with “DMX: Don’t Try to Understand” (streaming on Nov. 25). Several others are coming in the next few weeks, including docs on Kenny G and the late Juice WRLD. They’re all worth watching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.