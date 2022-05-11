Over the weekend, I made a mistake. I watched the latest Mike Myers show, “The Pentaverate.”
Against my better judgment, I sat through the Netflix series’ six episodes. While I’ve questioned Myers’ ability as a comedian for the past decade or so, he’s earned enough goodwill with me through classics like “Wayne’s World” and “Austin Powers” for me to give him one more chance.
After watching him play eight characters and make a ton of bad jokes, it’s safe to say I won’t offer him another turn for redemption. It’s a mediocre show with easy, safe wisecracks and none of the sharpness of his previous work.
What’s worse is it falls into the same problem as many shows and movies in the streaming era: It’s needlessly crude and profane.
While crude humor always has been a part of Myers’ wheelhouse, from the “gratuitous sex scene” in the first “Wayne’s World” to sipping feces in “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” there’s a torrent of profanity and gross-out jokes in “The Pentaverate” that feels off from his previous work. It’s brazen enough that it gives the show a TV-MA rating (basically the equivalent of an R) that makes me think maybe he was better being restricted by studio standards of a PG-13 or TV-14.
This is something that’s been on my mind as more streaming service content seems to hover around an R or TV-MA rating. While I loved the DC Comics show “Peacemaker,” it didn’t need to drop F-bombs literally every other word. I know this because writer-director James Gunn’s dialogue in the fairly clean “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies is sharp and funny.
In the ‘90s and 2000s, back when comedies and rom-coms were at their peak, studios basically mandated them to be PG-13 to maximize the audience and box office. Now that the genre has almost completely migrated to streaming, it’s gotten a lot more dirty and profane because it no longer has to adhere to ticket sale numbers.
Recent movies like the Nicolas Cage comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” the Hulu comedy “Crush” and the Prime Video comedy “I Want You Back” all got R ratings for language. They would have been just as good, maybe even better, with PG-13 standards.
When I think of some of the best comedies and sitcoms out there, what comes to mind is stuff like “Abbott Elementary,” “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Nathan for You,” and, while cleverly crude, they were made better because network and cable standards meant they had to be more creative with their language and jokes. So much of it now feels lazy because nothing is holding them back.
I don’t want this to sound like a cry for censorship or puritanism. There are also a ton of great, recent R-rated movies that needed that designation to properly capture the writer and director’s vision. Crude humor and profanity still can be funny when it’s a spice in a movie’s flavor, not the entire dish.
After I watched “The Pentaverate,” I threw on “Wayne’s World” to remind me what Myers and a PG-13 comedy can achieve. I hope future comedic writers and directors will remember that one day.
