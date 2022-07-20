On an almost yearly basis, someone will ask me where in the area they can go to dance.
It’s a fair question. St. Joseph used to be filled with dance venues, from the Frog Hop Ballroom to discos like the Green Pepper and Kowalski’s Lounge to more modern establishments like Buffalo Bar and The Shaft.
Up until last week, when the new The Luxe LLC nightclub, located at 1900 Frederick Ave., opened, there hasn’t been one in years.
While spots like Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall and First Ward House will occasionally host DJ nights, there is no dedicated place to cut a rug. I’m not sure why that is.
When I moved here in 2008, it felt like dancing was part of the short-lived “Felix Street Experience,” where you could drink and dance at the Snakebite Club, bang your head on the floor at Hammerjack’s and line dance at Buffalo Bar.
After that went away, all the area got was failed experiments. Set in a former grocery store, No Place dance bar was one of the most ambitious clubs of the past decade. But it was too big and off the beaten path to sustain itself in the long term. The neon-soaked Club Flatline tried to rekindle the glory of Hammerjack’s by courting the college crowd and faded quickly.
This leads us to today. James Morris, an owner of The Luxe LLC, noticed the lack of places to dance in the area and saw an opportunity.
“When you travel around St. Joe, there’s no place for anybody to dance. Everybody’s got to drive to Kansas City. And this way everybody feels safer staying in town,” he told fellow reporter Zoë Jones last week.
To people who love dancing, that feels like the answer to their prayers. But it still will have some hurdles to overcome, like answering the question of if people in the area are still wanting to go to dance clubs. It’s also in a spot that, judging from the exterior, doesn’t look like a club, as it’s previously been home to the defunct store The Underkutter and Midtown Antiques and Collectibles.
Then again, it’s a good decision to start small, test the waters and see if the interest is there rather than become another No Place that leaves a giant, vacant hole in a plaza.
I hope that The Luxe LLC proves people are ready to come back and dance, releasing whatever tension and energy they have in a positive way. Hopefully, it will be a big enough wave of popularity that it can bring interest to vacant dance spaces like Hammerjack’s and Buffalo Bar.
