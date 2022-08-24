While summer came and went in what felt like a flash, there were a lot of great things that happened in the world of arts and entertainment.
Let’s take a look at some of the season’s highlights:
Tech N9ne rocks Civic Center Park: While St. Joseph didn’t have a Trails West! or a STEAM festival, it had one of its biggest showings in years when it brought hip-hop star Tech N9ne to perform a medley of his hits to thousands of people in Civic Center Park. As part of the Red Rally, the Kansas City Chiefs training camp, Tech sported some KC merch as the crowd rapped along to songs like “Hood Go Crazy” and “Red Kingdom.” Even if the whole event lasted between 15-20 minutes, it was some of the most memorable moments of the summer.
D & G Pub and Grub opens Microbrewery: In 2014, I wrote a story with the headline: “St. Joseph still lacking a local microbrew.” Since then, a lot has changed! D & G Pub and Grub threw its hat in the ring this week with its Brew Haus. The microbrewery will rotate through four local beers. I can’t wait to try them.
Theater remains strong in the area: It was a strong summer for theater in the area. Robidoux Resident Theatre brought out big crowds for its production of the musical version of “Big Fish,” as well as the smaller comedy “Over The River and Through The Woods.” Along with that, Creative Arts Productions notched another successful run of youth-led shows with “Wizard of Oz.” To go along with the work completed at the Missouri Theater, I’d say it was a fantastic season for acting.
Northwest Missouri grad has hand in “Stranger Things” ads: If you got hyped because of the ominous music played in the trailers and ads for the Netflix superhit “Stranger Things 4,” a Northwest Missouri State University grad was part of the reason to thank for that. Bobby Gumm, vice president of music at Trailer Park, helped with the music and placement of tunes in its ads. He commented on Facebook with a link to the “Stranger Things” trailer: “Love this one, proud to be a part of this amazing team!
River Bluff Trails Park opens: While it’s adjacent to entertainment, the opening of the River Bluffs Trail Park is huge. It’s a wonderful, sprawling trail system for bikers and hikers that has brought out people from both out of town and the state. If the city wants to show people will come to the area for interesting attractions, this proves they will.
