In its short time in the app universe, TikTok has done a lot.
It’s ignited international controversies with China and former President Donald Trump, launched music and fashion careers, and now, it’s reigniting the popularity of a movie.
With an international box office run of $223 million, the Disney animated film “Encanto” was a smaller hit in comparison to the billion-dollar run of the “Frozen” films.
It was a mostly light, fun film with what I thought were B-level songs from “Hamilton” and “Moana” songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda. When its theatrical run ended and it got swept off to Disney+ on Christmas, I thought that would be the last we would hear of it. Then the TikTok dances began.
In the past month, songs from “Encanto” like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” have taken off like few tunes from movies have been able to do. “Bruno” has cracked Billboard’s Hot 100 singles, something hits like “Frozen’s” “Let It Go” couldn’t do. Buoyed by that, the soundtrack hit number 1 on the Billboard 200 albums charts, besting Adele’s “30.”
Through TikTok, “Encanto” has been given a second life that few films, especially ones that are musicals, get. In this second wind for the movie, it’s seen tributes on video games like “Animal Crossing,” CNN has run features talking with therapists about its themes of familial trauma and backlash pieces from publications like Wired claiming it “Twerks too hard” (A weird thing for someone to say about kids movie).
This unprecedented second run has me wondering if studios will take note and try to gear their upcoming movie musicals to be more pop culture savvy in an attempt to gain some kind of viral fame (A move that, as said, rarely ever works). Maybe they can use some of the steam “Encanto” has built and gas up other 2020 musicals that didn’t get their due, like “West Side Story” and Miranda’s other projects, like “Tick...Tick...Boom!” and “Vivo.”
“Encanto’s” success reminds me of how Disney stupidly advertised the first “Frozen” movie without using any of its songs (It used a family-friendly version of the alt-rock hit “Harlem” by New Politics in its ads). “Let It Go” was too catchy of a song for it to not break through to the zeitgeist and the House of Mouse ended up looking like fools for burying it.
The same can be said for “Bruno,” an even more bizarre hit because, taken as one song, the listener doesn’t have the context of who the subject of the song is. Disney didn’t do a great job of highlighting it in their ads, so TikTok did it for them. It’s all in the power of a catchy song and some crazy dances.
