In St. Joseph, change does not come easily or quickly.

Case in point: In early 2020, there were whispers of possible changes coming to Civic Arena. I wrote about how changes need to be made to the Civic Arena to make it look like a modern arena, as opposed to a relic of the 1970s.

Of course, COVID came about, so nothing really happened to the arena, outside of a gun and knife show.

So here we are again. During the past month, we’ve heard proposals from the St. Joseph City Council on what it will take to update Civic Arena. Judging by the comments on Facebook (which I hesitate to use as a barometer of the vox populi in St. Joseph), it’s being met with a level of skepticism and negativity that has me fearing some of these places will continue to be stuck in the past.

To that I say, why don’t we do it? Why not open up the wallet and update a place that would bring out-of-towners in to shop and eat Downtown?

A quick primer on the Civic Arena: In the 1990s, it played host to giant bands like KISS, White Zombie and The Black Crowes. In the 2000s and 2010s, it was a stop on frequent wrestling tours like WWE and TNA. In recent years, it was the home to the popular Crypticon Kansas City horror convention (as its creator said, it was more because he liked the cooperation of the city than the venue).

While it still will have the occasional concert, the Civic Arena mainly serves as a stop for rodeos, circuses, expos and car shows. One of the reasons for that: It’s a building with a dated design. When you step inside the place, it’s like you’ve walked into a long-gone decade.

In February, St. Joseph City Councilmembers proposed possible updates to the venue. Broken into four tiers, the first would be $1 million in improvements, including a new scoreboard, new indoor aesthetics and floor replacement. Other, more-pricey tiers would include bathroom, lighting and technology upgrades.

That alone would make a difference in improving the look and feel of the place and possibly attracting better entertainment acts. If the council feels like the arena could be a big revenue generator with these improvements, they should absolutely do it and make it feel like the current decade.

When I think of the Civic Arena’s potential, I think of Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, (formerly the Independence Events Center).

While the Civic Arena has about half the capacity of that venue, it was roughly in the same shape as the arena is now. It was dated, bland and booked less sought-after acts than other venues in Kansas City.

In recent years, the owners put in the money and updated to more LED-based tech like video-board displays and lighting. In 2019 and 2020, it was able to book acts like Billie Eilish and TV shows like “AEW Dynamite.” The difference could be felt.

While I don’t think Civic Arena would be aiming to book up-and-coming pop stars, it could lure big promotions like WWE and TNA back to the city (Fun fact: St. Joseph is a big wrestling city that will turn out for a big promotion!), which would bring more out-of-town people into Downtown St. Joseph.

There are other factors to discuss, like the troubled former Red Lion Hotel. If you’re going to book bigger talent, they’re going to need some place to stay, and unless that can be rehabbed, it’s going to continue to be a red flag.

When concerts are back in full swing within the next year or two, acts likely will be trying to book any space they can get, since many will have packed schedules. Why can’t we make St. Joseph a spot to stop?