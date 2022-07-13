A recent graphic by the site IGN calculated the amount of content in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current phase.
To keep up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 run of films and TV shows, including “WandaVision,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” you have to devote 49.5 hours and counting of time to it.
Compare that to the MCU’s record-setting, three-phase run, “Avengers: Endgame,” the “Iron Man” movies and “Doctor Strange,” and it averages to about 16 hours.
In my estimation, that’s too much content to keep track of, on top of all the other great television shows and movies that are being released. For me, it feels like deep superhero fatigue.
I felt it while watching “Thor: Love and Thunder” over the weekend. While I laughed and generally had a good time, it felt like something that had mostly been done before and better, especially in its previous installment, “Thor: Ragnarok.” Wisecracks were had, villains were introduced and dispatched, sequels were set up to make sure this franchise never ends.
It’s a similar feeling I had checking out “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” or “Eternals” or most of the Disney+ shows (To be fair, I have yet to see “Ms. Marvel.”) While I’ll continue to watch them, the wheel spinning of these movies, at least with the MCU, is more apparent than ever.
Looking at the top movies of 2022, I don’t think it’s a mistake that a non-superhero movie, “Top Gun: Maverick,” is the top dog. Even though it was predictable, it was refreshing, thrilling and surprisingly emotional. Even a quasi-superhero movie like “The Batman,” with its darker vision and detachment from any shared universe, felt invigorating and fun.
I still think the MCU has value. Every time one of its movies is released, theaters see big crowds, and in a time when the industry is still digging itself out of a slump, that means a lot. Also, Marvel movies are a reliable, if increasingly disposable, escape.
Not counting a “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special, there are two remaining MCU properties left for the year, the comedic Disney+ show “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” due in November. As a moviegoer and TV watcher, I’m glad to get a little bit of a break from them.
