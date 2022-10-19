Since the COVID-19 pandemic caused concerts to be shut down, I’ve been longing for a show that feels like release.
While I’ve been catching up on shows in the past year and a half, most of which have been good to great, nothing has scratched that itch.
Then the Baltimore punk band Turnstile came to the Uptown Theater with hip-hop artist JPEGMAFIA and singer-songwriter Snail Mail and everything changed.
For the past year, Turnstile has gathered an audience and buzz for two reasons: making really good, angry, genre-blending rock music that feels like a Venn Diagram of Third Eye Blind’s melodies, Rage Against The Machine’s energy and the sounds of the “Judgement Night” soundtrack, and putting on a crazy live show.
Playing to a sold-out crowd, consistently mostly of guys in their 20s and 30s, they reiterated those two points, bouncing onstage, encouraging audience singalongs and screaming at the top of their lungs to songs like “HOLIDAY” and “FLY AGAIN.”
While there wasn’t much audience interaction from the band, outside of lead singer Brendan Yates checking on the crowd, it didn’t need it. The crowd was amped the entire, forming circle pits, crowd surfing and moshing almost nonstop.
The genius of the show was the placement of each act. Snail Mail opened the show with a series of mostly mid-tempo rock songs and ballads. Missing the band’s keyboard player, singer Lindsey Jordan admitted they were shifting songs in its set that didn’t require their assistance.
Besides a few calls out to the sound operators to adjust the volume of the monitors, it went off without a hitch. The crowd cheered for songs like “Glory” and “Valentine.” Jordan joked around with them, cheering for her hometown teams of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles, which received loud boo’s and followed it up by cheering for Snail Mail, getting the audience back on her side with a loud pop.
Speaking of loud cheers, the crowd was hot for Brooklyn hip-hop artist JPEGMAFIA. From the first notes of the opener “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am a Thot” to the closer “VENGEANCE,” the crowd rapped along with him with sweat misting in the air. Nicknamed “Peggy,” JPEGMAFIA mirrored the crowd’s energy, yelling at the top of his lungs and thanking them for coming out.
Both bands all teed up Turnstile, who immediately hit a fever pitch with “HOLIDAY,” the band’s latest single and one of the best songs off of its hit album “Glow On.” From there, the audience was Turnstile’s for the taking, with Yates stretching the mic stand into the crowd and chanting along with them.
By the end, it felt like the figurative pressure valve that had built up in the room had been released. It was quite a show to witness.
