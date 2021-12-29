It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year — Top 10 list season!
St. Joe Live is no stranger to this annual trend. Next week, we’ll talk about my favorite movies. But first, let’s check out our favorite songs.
10. “In April” Anxious — This emo jam hits from the opening snap of the snare drum. Its jagged harmonies are reminiscent of Brand New with the pop sensibilities and soaring chorus of some of the best of angsty 2000s pop-punk.
9. “Welcome to the Internet” Bo Burnham — Taken from Bo Burnham’s genre-hopping comedy special, “Inside,” this carnival waltz is a perfect encapsulation of the modern-day social media experience, from the absurd to the painful truths about our addiction to social media.
8. “Meet Me At Our Spot” THE ANXIETY featuring Willow Smith and Tyler Cole — This hazy pop tune continues artist Willow Smith’s compelling turn into different sounds of rock music. Teaming with Tyler Cole, they add sweet charm to this song about anxiety and relieving it with a simple drive.
7. “Smokin’ Out The Window” Silk Sonic — You could swap this out for either of Silk Sonic’s other hits, “Leave the Door Open” and “Skate.” They’re all great. Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak ooze charisma and ‘70s R&B swag together.
6. “BLACKOUT” Turnstile — What could have turned into a bad sludge rock song is a hard rock jam to which you want to scream along with at the top of your lungs.
5. “JUGGERNAUT” Tyler, The Creator featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell — This trio of hip-hop juggernauts don’t need no stinking chorus. Each of them owns the verse that they’re given, with Pharrell being the MVP, showing off his dexterity for quick-witted, tongue-twisting rhymes that he rarely showcases nowadays.
4. “Rumors” Lizzo featuring Cardi B — How this didn’t become the biggest song of the year, I’ll never know. Lizzo celebrates all the “bad things” she’s accused of encouraging to impressionable fans, while Cardi B drops in to mock people who accuse her of juicing her streaming numbers. It’s all set to a booming, horn-tinged beat. It’s great.
3. “Renegade” Big Red Machine featuring Taylor Swift — Of all of the many songs Taylor Swift released in the past two years, this is my favorite. A collaboration with Big Red Machine, better known as Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner, this low-key pop song examines someone’s frustration with another’s reluctance to commit. Sample lyric: “Is it really your anxiety/that stops you from giving me everything?/Or do you just not want to?” Who can relate?
2. “Serotonin” girl in red — This sprawling pop song pays tribute to the anxiety, chemical imbalance and spiraling thoughts that Norwegian singer-songwriter girl in red experiences in her darkest moments. As self-loathing as it could be, she wraps it up in a package of fuzzed-out guitars and drums, a catchy chorus and in-your-face vocals that make it sound almost celebratory like she’s taking the power away from her depression.
1. “Pool Hopping” Illuminati Hotties — In that short time during summer 2021 when we all felt a little safer, this was the poolside pop song to play. It’s a funny, sun-soaked pop song that celebrates the simple things in life, like breaking into other people’s pools to swim. May we all carry this song’s energy into 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.