It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year — Top 10 list season!

St. Joe Live is no stranger to this annual trend. During the next three weeks, we’ll count down our favorite albums and movies. But first, let’s check out our favorite songs.

10. Troye Sivan: ‘10/10’

— This minimalistic ballad shows you don’t need much to get a point across besides heartfelt lyrics and a catchy melody.

9. Claire Rosinkranz: ‘Backyard Boy’

— Even though this got big on TikTok, it’s pretty much the opposite of what usually trends on that app. It’s low-key, sunny and restrained, as Rosinkranz peppers a plucky ode to her significant other with “Da da-da das” and pitched vocals. It was the perfect summer song.

8. Ava Max: ‘Kings & Queens’ Ava Max

— 2020 was the year that Ava Max’s maximalist pop out-Gaga’d Lady Gaga. Mixing the earworm energy of ‘90s dance music with walls of synths and a Ratatat-like guitar bridge, “Kings & Queens” deservedly reigned high on the charts.

7. Dogleg: ‘Kawasaki Backflip’

— While pop-punk and emo music slowly needles itself back into mainstream music, it’s still far from its 2000s heyday. On this album opener, the Michigan band Dogleg makes the case that the genre is still as vital and urgent as ever.

6. Soccer Mommy: ‘Circle The Drain’

— Beginning with a riff that sounds like it was recorded underwater, this slow burn of a song perfectly details the hopelessness of spiraling, while trying to appear like you’re keeping it together. The refrain that comes from singer Sophia Allison — “Hey, I’ve been falling apart these days.” In 2020, who couldn’t relate?

5. Phoebe Bridgers: ‘Kyoto’

— Family estrangement, isolation during a vacation, immediate regret while embarking on a trip — Phoebe Bridgers’ horn-tinged song captures her knack for specificity (touching on speed trains and arcades in Japan while remembering her first time driving as a kid) tied in with larger themes of forgiveness and anger in a brilliant, catchy way.

4. Dai Freyr: ‘Think About Things’

— This dance hit ropes you in with Icelandic singer Freyr’s bassy voice stating: “Baby, I can’t wait to know/Believe me, I’ll always be there, so.” From there, it goes to the funkiest bassline of the year and a killer horn breakdown. This was a gem of quarantine that could make even the saddest of people dance in their living rooms.

3. RMR: ‘Rascal’

— It takes a special kind of genius to turn the sap of Rascal Flatts’ “God Bless The Broken Road” into a profane, drug-fueled, anti-establishment anthem. The ski mask-wearing R&B singer RMR did it and made it a relevant song for a time of protest and injustice.

2. The Chicks: ‘Gaslighter’

— If you’re making a comeback after four years of silence, you need to make a statement. The three-part harmonies that come from The Chicks, as they open the song with its huge, triumphant chorus, show they haven’t lost a step at making their presence known. An unapologetic, vengeful song against entitled cheaters and liars, it was a reminder of the creative hole The Chicks left not only in the country genre, but the modern music landscape.

1. Run The Jewels featuring Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha: ‘JU$T’

— Greed. Brutality. Injustice throughout history. Inequity. In 2020, there were few songs as relevant as Run The Jewel’s booming team-up with Pharrell and Rage Against The Machine’s lead rapper. They don’t mince words as each rapper details the deck being stacked against the little man, reaching a crescendo with de La Rocha’s explosive rhymes as the closer. It was exactly what this year needed.