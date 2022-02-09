The Super Bowl is happening this weekend, which means another lineup of stars doing the famous Halftime Show.
What that also means is that I can once again give some unsolicited advice on how to make it a better show. The NFL hasn’t listened to me yet, but I feel like this year will be different.
Cater to the complainers
This year’s Halftime Show will be a mix of hip-hop and R&B with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and St. Joseph’s own Eminem (even though he’ll never claim our area) headlining. What that means is a certain subset of Facebook will be complaining about how “This isn’t real music,” stating it’s “Time for a bathroom break!” or expressing “I don’t keep up with pop culture and it steamrolled right past me and that scares me but I can’t say that so I complain on Facebook.”
This is all to say that artists like Snoop Dogg and Eminem were inspired by and sampled artists like George Clinton, Aerosmith and Heart. Instead of my normal advice of “Don’t give in to people who just want to listen to classic rock,” I say jam onstage with the withering skeleton of Steven Tyler or bring out some of the members of Parliament for “What’s My Name?”
If you’re going to
censor it, make it fun
Besides Blige, all of the featured acts are fairly explicit with their lyrical content. Let’s face it, Dr. Dre is not going slip a “Smoke weed every day” from “The Next Episode” or Kendrick Lamar isn’t going to get anything about committing a 72-hour-long carnal act with the world from “Backseat Freestyle” past the censors. They’re going to need to censor some things.
So I say why not make it fun? Instead of Eminem saying “Hey kids, do you like violence?” change it to “Hey kids, do you like touchdowns?” “The Next Episode’s” famous “Smoke weed every day” line is turned into “Go outside for 60 minutes every day” to be in line with the NFL Play 60 program. Instead of Snoop bragging about his sexual prowess with women lasting until 6 in the morning, change it to him flaunting his stamina at playing a flag football game until the sun rises.
Bring out the holograms
It’s been 10 years since the extremely weird, unsettling duet at Coachella with Snoop Dogg and a hologram of the late 2Pac. It’s time to celebrate that disturbing moment by bringing 2Pac back, along with the late Nate Dogg to croon on songs like “The Next Episode” and “Feels So Good.” If people are going to be ignorantly dismissive of a hip-hop-centric Super Bowl Halftime Show, at least give them something they’ll never forget. That image of Snoop dancing with a muted, stiff animation of one of his late best friends has never left my mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.