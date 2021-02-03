For six years, I’ve offered completely unsolicited advice on how to make an enjoyable Super Bowl halftime show. So far, none of it has been taken.

With the hope that maybe this year will be different, I am moving forward with this annual tradition more determined than ever!

With the Chiefs on the precipice of back-to-back Super Bowl championships, R&B singer The Weeknd will provide the soundtrack to the intermission.

The Weeknd is an interesting choice because, save for his hits, his music is typically profane, dirty and depressing (You would never take him for a halftime performer by listening to his early stuff like “Glass Table Girls,” “Initiation” or “Wicked Games”).

During the past decade, he’s balanced that out with bass-heavy bangers like “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights.” Plus, he knows how to put on a visually innovative show, so it should be a wild performance.

Here’s what else Mr. Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, should do:

Bring out the guests

While The Weeknd is a solid, engaging performer, mixing a Michael Jackson-like lilt with a modern delivery, he also has great taste in features. So far, he has hits with Ariana Grande, Daft Punk, Kendrick Lamar, Maluma and Calvin Harris.

I say bring them all and make it a giant party, especially with Daft Punk, whose rare live performances make every show an event. It will flow better than, say, bringing out Travis Scott and Big Boi to awkwardly perform with Maroon 5.

Keep it lively

While the NFL has booked R&B adjacent acts several times during the past decade (Beyonce and Bruno Mars come to mind), The Weeknd is probably the closest artist to the genre since Prince in 2007 or Mary J. Blige in 2001.

While he has some slow hits like “Earned It,” “The Hills” and “Call Out My Name,” he should stick to the more energetic stuff. Bring out Kendrick Lamar and do “Pray For Me” from the “Black Panther” soundtrack as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Get Ariana to do several songs. Let Daft Punk do their thing.

Do something weird

If you follow Tesfaye on Twitter, you know he’s got a weird sense of humor and loves “The Simpsons.” Throw some holograms of Bart, Homer, Marge, Lisa and Maggie out on the field. Tesfaye had a cameo in 2019’s “Uncut Gems” with Adam Sandler — why not bring the “Sand Man” out on the field?

Tesfaye also is the first Canadian artist to perform at the halftime show since Shania Twain in 2003. Let’s bring the “Man, I Feel Like A Woman” singer out for a duet of some kind. It won’t make sense, but neither did anything that happened during the past year. Let’s have some fun with it.