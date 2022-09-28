Everyone who visits a local bar, pub or brewery enough has a favorite bartender.
For some in the area, including some Kansas City Chiefs personnel, it’s Muny Inn’s Timmy Lawrence.
Lawrence is one of those guys who I’ve respected for being open about his opinions on everything from his personal life to some of the people who patronize his bar to his ambitions for the future. He always delivers his thoughts with a mixture of world-weary cynicism and hope.
In the past, he’s written some touching posts about losing and missing his late father, friends who have died and important moments he’s shared, like seeing his favorite bands, U2 and the Foo Fighters.
To me, he’s the ideal JoeTowner. He’s been here forever, he’ll be here forever and that’s a good thing on which people can depend.
Like many, I was shaken when I read a post from his brother, Taylor, that Timmy suffered a hemorrhagic stroke on Sept. 26 and underwent emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain. The most recent news is the surgery was a success and he’s recovering in the ICU on a ventilator. There still are a lot of unknowns.
Through this shocking circumstance, the community is coming together and supporting Timmy as he did for them. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Pizza Shoppe of St. Joseph will be hosting a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to help raise money to assist Timmy’s family with medical expenses, donating a portion of the day’s sales to them.
While it’s easy to say, “It’s what he would have done in the situation,” lending a helping hand in a time of need is undoubtedly what Timmy would do and has done for others through his participation in events like the Putt Putt Pub Crawl and other fundraisers.
While we wait to see what happens, keep Lawrence and his family in your thoughts, whether you’ve had the privilege of hearing him crack a few dad jokes, serve you a beer and wax rhapsodic about the effect U2 has had on his life or not.
We’re hoping for the best for you, Timmy. We know you’ve got this.
