Last week, an album that I feel marked a change in the St. Joseph music scene returned to streaming services.
A decade ago, the band Eyelit, a collaboration between Austin and Dansare Marks, released its second and seemingly final album, “The Woe Dies.”
Listening to it again, I still remember it feeling like a sea change in the scene that was, at the time, dominated by mostly hard rock and metal acts. It was a nice mixture of folk and pop with flourishes of bluegrass and melodies that would stick in your head for days.
Need proof: Listen to “She Holds His Hand Tight,” “Sun” or “Motionless.”
By St. Joseph music scene terms, the album was a success. Eyelit gained a following in the area and Kansas City and showed that acts that weren’t — no shade to any of them — cover bands or hard rock groups could be a big draw.
Following that, it felt like the floodgates opened for several local alt-rock adjacent acts, as albums and EPs rolled out from Dsoedean (who was on its third EP by 2012), Under The Big Oak Tree, Whiskey For The Lady and Dreamgirl. It was an unprecedented burst of creativity that was so fun to watch.
A decade later, the scene has changed dramatically. As tends to happen in local music scenes, most of the bands that thrived have either gone on to bigger success or faded away without any notice. Eyelit was one of those that quietly stopped.
On April 1, Austin posted an update about “The Woe Dies” returning to streaming platforms. They stated they originally took the album down because they were embarrassed by either their writing or vocals (Both notions I contend are solid but this was their personal take). They said they wanted to re-mix it or add new lyrics but decided to put it up as-is so it could remain a document of the time it was created.
“I did my best and put my whole heart into it. I’m proud of that person and I want them to know that their efforts were beautiful and worthy. Because they are worthy. Regardless of the cringe,” they wrote.
In the note, Austin talks about the years since “The Woe Dies,” with Dansare and them becoming parents and Austin coming out as nonbinary and bisexual. As a final statement for the band, it felt like a personal, heartfelt goodbye.
A decade later, I’m still thankful for “The Woe Dies” and all that followed it. Eyelit didn’t last long, but its time in the sun meant a lot to the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.