Summer isn’t normally regarded as a high time for television. This year, that kind of changed, at least when it comes to sitcoms.
In a kind of depressing time, several shows are bringing the laughs. Here are a few that have stood out:
— “Ted Lasso (Season Two)” (TV-MA, New episodes stream on Friday on Apple TV+) — The break-out Apple TV+ hit returns for another heartwarming, profane season of UK football. Having seen the whole season, it’s as good as ever, even challenging the constant positive nature of the titular character (played with manic energy by Jason Sudeikis). This season also lets the side characters shine more, letting the audience into the world of Nate and Roy Kent. If you haven’t watched it yet, be sure to do so.
— “We Are Lady Parts” (TV-MA. First season is on Peacock) — A group of Muslim women decides to form a punk band to rail against society and the day-to-day grind of their lives. Played with a caffeinated, pop culture-heavy spirit that recalls shows like “30 Rock,” this has a fantastic cast, tight writing and some blazingly fun punk tunes.
— “Wellington Paranormal” (TV-14. Available to stream on HBO Max) — A sort of spin-off to the hit show “What We Do In The Shadows,” this New Zealand sitcom asks the question “What if ‘The X-Files’ was run by a bunch of morons?” Following two dim-witted officers, they investigate all of the usual sci-fi tropes like ghosts and aliens and create some hilarious circumstances. Without a doubt, it’s one of the funniest shows on TV.
— “Kevin Can F Himself” (TV-MA. Available to stream on the AMC app and some cable providers) — “Schitt’s Creek’s” Annie Murphy follows up her heartwarming turn on that cult sitcom with something darker and more sinister. A pitch-black comedy, “Kevin Can F Himself” takes apart the sitcom wife character and looks at how she would feel if she really was married to a Kevin James-like oaf of a husband. It goes to some grim places but still manages to get some laughs. As for Murphy’s performance, she proves that she has the acting chops beyond her vapid “Schitt’s Creek” role.
