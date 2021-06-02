Almost 10 years ago, the rock trio Radkey graced the pages

of St. Joe Live for

the first time.

The article was part of a continuing series of short pieces that highlighted new local acts, called “This Is.” In that brief article, they listed Foo Fighters as an influence. This summer, they’ll be opening for that band.

Since that piece ran, many articles have been written about Radkey, from trying to break through at South By Southwest to being part of a Mastercard advertising campaign to what is going to be the biggest summer of Isaiah, Solomon and Dee Radke (as well as their father/manager Matt)’s lives.

After losing a year of touring, the band will play huge festivals like Riot Fest and Lollapalooza in Chicago, tour with Local H and play to likely sell-out crowds with Foo Fighters. It’s awesome to see their dream come true since those early days of playing to small crowds at the since-closed Foster’s Martini Bar and Rendezvous.

What’s even more awesome to see is that Radkey is getting this success on its terms. While the guys were signed to a record label early in their career, which helped land them some coveted gigs and spots on festivals, they’ve since gone independent, recognizing the benefits of not having to take record label notes and commanding their own destiny.

The opportunities they’re getting now are because of their tight musicianship, feverish energy and amazing shows.

On a local level, it feels nice to see a band from St. Joe. During the past decade, there have been too many bands that we’ve seen show major talent that either flame out or grow bitter against their bandmates and the city because they didn’t get as big as they expected.

I get it. This is the city that repeatedly ignored chart-topping talent like J. Cole, Ludacris and Rick Ross when they came to town and is impossible to predict whether they’ll show up for live original music.

Radkey famously took the problems it experienced in St. Joe (namely, thinly veiled racism from a former local bar owner early in the band’s career) and used it as fuel to make sure it’s never treated that way again.

While some bands that started here have gone on to claim other cities as their home, Radkey still says they’re from St. Joseph (to be fair, in a mixture of positive and negative ways). But the fact is they’re the biggest band to come from here. To go from playing those early, sparsely attended shows at the Rendezvous to stepping on stage at some of the biggest venues in the West and Midwest is amazing.

You deserve it, Radkey. You’ve made St. Joseph proud.