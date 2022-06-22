While “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World: Dominion” dominate at the box office, a movie from India has taken over streaming.
With its combination of electrifying action sequences, dance montages and songs, “RRR,” or “Rise Roar Revolt,” is a far cry from the tropes of an American blockbuster. That might be what’s connecting with audiences.
The most expensive movie in Indian history at the time, with a budget equivalent to $72 million, “RRR’s” themes aren’t far from that of American movies.
Two people from opposite ends of the political and cultural divides, Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.), a Gond tribe protector, and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), a British officer climbing the ranks, are brought together in Bheem’s search for a captured girl from his tribe by the British.
While the two hide their real identities from each other, they form a bond that causes them to break out into song, dance and fight for each other’s lives. While it’s sometimes cheesy, it’s also endearing and fun. That said, its rhythms and tonal shifts are different from U.S. films, with the movie stopping in its tracks to go to cutaways of cards spelling the movie’s title or graphics showing the struggle between the two main characters. For some, I could see that being a bigger barrier than the subtitles or dubbing.
Released in American theaters in the spring, “RRR” made a surprising $13 million, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time here. It gained enough traction that its distributor decided to give it a one-night-only screening called the “#encoRRRe.” I expect that won’t be the last time it hits theaters here.
Like many movies released now, “RRR” hit its stride in the States when the Hindi dub of it was released on Netflix (The original Telugu version can be streamed on the ZEE5 platform). Since then, it’s been the hot topic of conversation among cinephiles.
While “RRR” suffers from some of the same problems as American films (some shoddy CGI, an overuse of slow and fast motion and odd editing choices), its ability to switch from being an amazing action epic where hundreds of extras are being pummeled to an Indian dance movie to a tender story of friendship, is a marvel.
Its main actors, Rama Rao Jr. and Charan, are born movie stars and have incredible presences on the screen, even if you’ve never seen them before. Writer-director S. S. Rajamouli has an ever-evolving creative style and kinetic camera work that rarely allows the movie to be dull.
Watching “RRR,” I was reminded of some other amazing foreign film triumphs, like Stephen Chow’s goofy comedy “Kung Fun Hustle” and Bong Joon-ho’s “The Host.” Regardless of the language it’s in, the comedy and its heart for the characters connect and the choreography of the action scenes are universal in its mastery.
In an era of streaming algorithms that demand the viewers jump from one thing to the next, cult hits are nearly extinct. Yet “RRR” has found an audience the way movies used to: by word of mouth and excitement from its fans.
