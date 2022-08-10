If the streaming service wars have you wishing for the days of movie rentals, you’re not alone.
New wrinkles have popped up in the battle of streamers when it comes to what movies go where and what will be funded in the future.
The most pressing news: the merger of HBO Max with Discovery Plus.
Earlier this year, AT&T spun off WarnerMedia, which includes everything from HBO to TBS to CNN to DC Films, to be acquired by Discovery, which runs mostly high-rated, low-cost reality show networks like Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network and Animal Planet, among others.
With the Discovery folks at the helm, WarnerMedia has seen an overhaul, slashing beloved, low-rated shows like Adult Swim’s “Joe Pera Talks With You,” HBO Max’s “Raised By Wolves” and TBS’s “Snowpiercer” and “The Last O.G.” They also canceled several projects that were either in development or post-production, most famously “Batgirl” with Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton, and even some HBO Max original movies that had already premiered.
The final cherry on top: It was announced that HBO Max and Discovery Plus would fold into one app, finally uniting the worlds of “90 Day Fiancé,” “Game of Thrones” and Studio Ghibli.
The news was slightly shocking, as HBO Max was one of the better streaming services, with an easy-to-navigate app and a wealth of movies and shows that felt curated, rather than tossed off as Netflix has traditionally done. Discovery Plus has had high ratings on its own app. Why combine the two, while sacrificing original scripted content?
Another problem also came up with the release of the fantastically entertaining “Predator” prequel, “Prey.” Released on Hulu instead of in movie theaters, it’s the type of thrilling movie that deserves an audience.
It turns out the reason is greed. Before its producer, 20th Century Studios, merged with Disney, it reached an ongoing agreement with HBO Max that any of its theatrically released movies would go to them before being available for another service. Because Disney owns Hulu, it subverted that entirely by throwing it on its own streamer.
To add some pain to that, Disney announced on Aug. 10 that it will raise its prices for all of its streamers, including Disney Plus and Hulu, this year. Those who want to save money will have to get ready to sit through ads as ad-supported options for those who didn’t have them before are introduced.
I have to say that this streaming boom that once felt like a utopia is now more like a bust of corporate meddling. To quote the tagline of another “Predator” property, “Alien Vs. Predator,” it’s starting to feel like whoever wins, we lose.
