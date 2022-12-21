Not to alarm you, but next week will be my final issue for St. Joe Live. After 14 years, I’m going to be exploring a new career path.
I’ll say my goodbyes and all that stuff in the Dec. 29 edition. Before I do that, I wanted to do one last tradition — a look back on the year that was 2022 in St. Joseph.
Local art continues to be strong in St. Joseph: With full seasons for groups like the Saint Joseph Symphony, Robidoux Resident Theatre, St. Joseph Community Chorus and St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, as well as diverse, robust activities for the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, it was a particularly strong year for the arts in St. Joseph. Not only that, those events continue to expand and evolve. Compared to when I first started at the St. Joseph News-Press in 2008, it’s such an amazing change.
The Trail Theater is returning to its old glory: For years, I used this reoccurring column to beg for something to happen with the Trail Theater. Well, it finally has. The neon glow of the planned multipurpose space has returned. The lights are no longer hanging from the entrance. The place is getting cleaned up and restored. Thanks to owner Andy Montee, it’s making quite the comeback. Bravo!
The local music scene is re-establishing itself: Local music scenes tend to go in five-year cycles of oversaturation and droughts. In the early-to-mid 2010s, St. Joseph was brimming with talent. Then, those bands either branched out or broke up. Thanks to venues like Unplugged, Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall and Sk8bar, some promising newer bands and artists like Double Downer, Fake Happy, Dakota Livingston and Olivia Malita are being fostered. All are great and a nice shining light for the future of live music in the area.
Downtown is improving: To have a thriving entertainment scene, you need a decent Downtown. In the past decade, it has significantly improved and appears to be getting better with a clearer vision of the future. First, the old Red Lion Hotel is getting torn down and replaced with a new hotel. That’s huge. St. Joseph lost Crypticon KC because the place didn’t meet its expectations and eventually closed. It’s also good if you want to bring in big acts and give them and their fans places to stay.
Second, local breweries and restaurants like Tiger’s Den, Angry Swede Brewing Company and a future local brewery in the old Food Kitchen spot are bringing in tourists and life to the blocks around St. Joseph. There’s still room for improvement. The former homes of venues like Buffalo Bar, Snakebite Club and Hammerjack’s remain vacant. Those need to be filled with something that can add to the good vibes of Downtown St. Joseph. I hope that can be done in the next decade.
