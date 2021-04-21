In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed a lot of entertainment. One thing it hasn't stopped is awards shows.

While attendance numbers and ratings have suffered, awards ceremonies like the Grammys and the MTV Video Music Awards oddly became better with a pared-down approach.

The reasons for the improvements: Less host banter and needless mingling, more creative performances and an urge to get things moving and the awards out to the respective winners.

The next awards show, the Academy Awards, which is being broadcast on Sunday, will likely be the biggest test of all and if we're judging by ratings, it won't be pretty. That could be a good thing.

Usually the apex of awards season in February, the Oscars will have an uphill battle as what is usually a night of extreme elegance and pageantry will be operating on a smaller scale.

If people didn't tune into the 2021 Grammys, which arguably had the best approach, with more of an intimate nightclub feel strung along by host Trevor Noah, will people really want to sit through hours of socially distant, performance-less Hollywood glad-handing?

There also is the issue of the movies that are nominated. In 2020, Bong Joon-ho's drama "Parasite" dominated the Oscars. It was also the lowest-rated ceremony in a long while. Judging by the box office numbers for last year's nominees, with only a few blockbusters like "Joker" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," you could kind of expect that.

In a year where the box office was either minuscule or non-existent, we don't know how popular nominees like "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Nomadland" or "Sound of Metal" are with the general public (especially since streamers like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu aren't required to release viewer numbers for individual movies). If so, are they big enough to draw eyes to the Oscars?

While I think this year's slate of Oscar nominees is one of the strongest in decades for the show, I also recognize that almost none of them, besides maybe "Trial of the Chicago 7," are crowd-pleasers with mass appeal. Case in point: I can almost guarantee that no one is tuning in to see if the black-and-white Hollywood biopic "Mank" is winning anything, even though it's nominated for the most awards.

On that same thought, I also think that, much like the Grammys taking a low-key approach and suffering ratings-wise, is it so bad to think that awards shows might be going a little more niche rather than trying to please everyone?

In the past five years, Oscar ratings have been dropping like a stone. Yet they keep on trying to draw viewers in with gimmicks like host-less shows and roping in more mainstream, yet deserving, movies like "Black Panther" and "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse ." Meanwhile, with streaming movies taking over, the modern film zeitgeist is increasingly fragmented, while the TV landscape is equally as fractured. How can people tune in if they've already cut the cord (and I assume don't have an antenna or are unable to pick up the over-the-air broadcast)?

When the ratings numbers come out and announce record-low numbers for the Oscars, the response shouldn't be disappointment. It should be acceptance that hey, tens of millions of people still tuned in for a niche event and that's not too bad.