In 2009, Hugh Jackman loudly proclaimed at the Academy Awards that “The musical is back!”
At the time, it made sense. That year, the movie version of “Mamma Mia!” was a smash hit and the popular “High School Musical” series had closed out its run with “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” There was reason for optimism.
What followed from Jackson’s proclamation was a string of overblown flops: “Nine,” “Burlesque,” “Rock of Ages” and “Jersey Boys,” with some successes like Jackman’s own “Les Miserables” and “The Greatest Showman.” For the most part, the movie musical was not back.
That hasn’t stopped Hollywood from trying to make that genre come back in full force — especially in 2021. “In The Heights” remains one of my favorite movies of the year. Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” is on the horizon. In the meantime, three musicals have been released recently, with varying results. Let’s see how they fare.
“Dear Evan Hansen” (PG-13, in theaters Friday) — The stage version of this Tony-winning smash was funny, inventive and energetic. Even if its look at mental health is wildly problematic and its central story is creepy and borderline evil, you could forgive it because of its catchy songs and Ben Platt’s incredible, jittery performance.
As a movie, this doesn’t work at all. All of the energy has been zapped from it, replaced with dripping melodrama and glacial pacing. While Platt’s voice still soars, he looks like an adult going undercover in high school. As a grieving, doting mother, the permanent smile on Amy Adams’ face is unnerving.
This has become an easy target for critics because there’s a lot wrong with it and I’d like to give it the benefit of the doubt. But the many glaring problems, from its bland colors to its inability to transition from dialogue to song and its bloated running time, make it impossible to recommend.
“Come From Away” (Now playing on Apple TV+) — Originally planned to be a movie version of the popular musical, COVID restrictions had the original cast and director decide to shoot the live performance instead. It’s all the better for it.
Capturing the intricate choreography, sparse stage setup and costume changes for this small cast, playing multiple characters in this musical about passengers stranded in Canada during 9/11, it’s a prime example of why more musicals, including “Dear Evan Hansen,” should just shoot the live performance instead of turning it into a movie.
“Cinderella (2021)” (PG. Now playing on Amazon Prime Video) — This is a disaster. But it’s a fun disaster, so it’s kind of worth the trip. Written and directed by Kay Cannon (“Pitch Perfect”), it’s pretty much the “Pitch Perfect” version of the classic story, down to the mashups, jukebox musical songs and Camila Cabello as the star. Very little of it works the way it was intended. But the cast, which includes Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Billy Porter, appear to be having fun, and that goes a long way in making this tolerable.
