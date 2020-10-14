As much as I try to be accurate and ahead of the curve, there are some times where you’ll just be off at the absolute wrong time.

Two weeks ago, I wrote a preview of the truncated fall movie season. At the time, I figured studios would go ahead with movies like “No Time to Die,” “Dune” and Pixar’s “Soul” because the international markets would support them.

Almost immediately after it ran, “No Time to Die” was pushed back to April 2021, “Dune” was delayed by almost a full year and “Soul” will be available to stream on Disney+ in December. Oh yeah, and Regal Cinemas, which runs St. Joseph’s sole movie theater, is shut down until a indefinite date in 2021 while AMC Theaters is in dire circumstances.

The writing on the wall is this: There will be no fall or winter movie season, except on streaming services. While earlier this year we saw some smaller movies that were intended for theaters end up on video on demand services and streaming (“Trolls World Tour,” “The One and Only Ivan,” “Enola Holmes”), that hasn’t changed the tide enough for big studios to make them want to release 2020’s most-anticipated movies (“Black Widow,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” etc.) anywhere besides movie theaters.

The lack of big releases has put the 2021 awards season in flux. Early on in the pandemic, the Academy Awards recognized this would be a different kind of movie year and pushed its ceremony back to April 2021 (The eligibility window is extended to January 2021.) That wider window of time was supposed to allow the pandemic to calm down and theaters to return to normal. Since that’s not happening, it will mean services like Prime Video and Netflix will flourish, while major studios have to consider hanging on to either release their potentially award-winning projects, like Tom Hanks in “News of The World” and Matt Damon in “Stillwater,” or release them for consideration soon and lose out on millions of dollars.

While some critics, like Alyssa Rosenberg of the Washington Post, have asked for the Academy Awards to be canceled, I say let’s give it a go. It truly stinks that people won’t be able to go to the movies during the holidays. But it’s a tumultuous year and something like the Academy Awards, which is often seen as barometer of the times we’re in, should reflect that.

Beyond that, we’ve been spoiled with instantly available content from directors and writers like Spike Lee, Charlie Kauffman, Sofia Coppola, David Fincher, Tom Hanks and Judd Apatow. There’s more than enough content to choose from that’s worthy of recognition without people wringing their hands about box office numbers.

It needs to be said that my heart goes out to every movie theater employee whose job is in limbo and each theater owner who is fearful of having to shut down. There should be funding to help all of you to get through this unpredictable time. It’s devastating that it hasn’t happened yet.

And for every moviegoer, while we watch movies at home let’s keep our eye on the ball by keeping others and ourselves safe with all the usual stuff you’ve heard a million times (Masks! Distancing! Sanitizer!). Just remember that the reward is being able to see movies on a giant screen and things can feel a little more normal again.