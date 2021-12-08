It’s about time we get some new holiday song standards.
What was the last big Christmas song? Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree? That was 2013!
Since then, there have been a lot of pretty solid holiday-themed tunes that could break up the monotony of “All I Want for Christmas is You” and the 10,000th cover of “Last Christmas”
Here are my submissions for the new Christmas music canon:
‘Feels Like Christmas’ — Panic! At The Disco — This has tons of potential for becoming a holiday classic. Panic! At The Disco is huge. This song, with its chopped-up horns on the verse, sleigh bells on the refrain and catchy chorus, is an undeniable pop gem. The big problem: While it was released as a free download in 2017, it’s not available on streaming services. It’s a shame because it’s great.
‘You and I at Christmas Time’ — the bird and the bee — The bird and the bee’s lead singer Inara George’s velvety smooth voice was meant for a Christmas standard. This laid-back, horn-tinged ode to being in love is the right amount of cute and cozy.
‘It’s Christmas and I [Expletive] Miss You’ — Charly Bliss and PUP — Written during the holidays in 2020, this acoustic-punk hybrid juxtaposes previous joyful holiday celebrations of drinking and laughing to lonely ones of crying alone watching “Elf” and not being able to get to sleep. As the title suggests, it’s profane. Considering the mess of 2020 and beyond, that kind of language and bitterness is appropriate.
‘Holidays’ — Josie Dunne and Atlantic Holiday — Contrasting with Charly Bliss and PUP’s song, this cheery, Tchaikovsky-sampling pop tune looks back on a tough year and decides to use the small things about the holidays (“Plastic Santas/Pine-scented candles”) to improve the mood. It’s the rare Christmas tune that’s bright and merry without being overbearing.
‘Why Can’t Every Holiday Just Be Christmas?’ Fayetteville Ska Alliance — There’s not a ton of Christmas ska songs, so this little-known Arkansas ska collective’s tune hits that spot nicely.
‘Sympathy 4 the Grinch’ — 100 gecs — There are even fewer super-profane songs about people kidnapping Santa Claus for not getting them the right gifts. But now there is and its combination of ska, punk and electronic music are equal amounts of weird and humorous.
‘If We Make It Through December’ — Phoebe Bridgers — For the past four years, indie-folk artist Phoebe Bridgers has released a solemn song about the holidays for a charitable cause. This is one of her best. It’s soul-crushingly sad and so good when you’re not in the mood for holiday cheer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.