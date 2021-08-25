If you think you’re having a bad day, at least be thankful you’re not a movie executive trying to navigate this endless pandemic.
If you’ve been reading the tea leaves, things are not looking good again for movie theaters. Movies like “Jungle Cruise” and “The Suicide Squad” have disappointed. Upcoming blockbusters like “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” are rumored to be pushed back to 2022, while others like the final “Hotel Transylvania” will go straight to streaming.
This news closes out what was expected to be a promising summer. When the season began, sequels like “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9” made a killing at the box office. Marvel’s “Black Widow” did well enough that Disney announced it would make “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the cinematic comic book universe’s next film, a movie theater exclusive.
Fast forward to Sept. 3, when “Shang Chi” will be released, and its financial success likely will dictate the future of other Marvel-related movies like “Eternals” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and whether they’ll go to streaming or push back to 2022.
Worst-case scenario, I would be surprised if movie theaters close again. I think there’s enough of a slate of blockbusters this fall that will play well internationally, like the long-awaited James Bond sequel and “Dune,” that studios will make sure theaters still chug along in America, even with smaller box office receipts.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t cause for concern. While Warner Brothers Studios can shovel its upcoming slate to HBO Max for the rest of the year and Paramount can dual-release its movies on Paramount+, there’s seemingly no backup plan for studios like Sony Pictures, which is releasing the delayed “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
It seems likely the previously more protective studios will come to a point where they just have to throw their hands up, put films on Video On Demand and take a loss, rather than delay their movie a third or fourth time. Movie fans don’t want another winter of 2020, where the slate got more depressing as the colder months continued.
This all can be prevented by COVID-19 vaccine numbers going up. As long as those vaccination numbers stay low and positive COVID-19 tests remain high, people will remain skeptical about going to the cinema. In many ways, we’ll all suffer, and I think we can all agree we shouldn’t have to go through that again.
