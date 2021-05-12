It’s frustrating that sometimes St. Joseph isn’t allowed to dream big.

This week, those advocating for turning the long-dormant Krug Park Amphitheater into a potential venue for crowds in the five-digit range were told they should be shooting for about 4,000 a show.

In feasibility and economic impact studies, the consulting firm Stone Planning confirmed what the nay-sayers on social media have been conveying: St. Joseph is not a place for a heavy commercial amphitheater that would host big bands.

To compare this to outdoor Kansas City venues, they’re suggesting that Krug Park looks more like Crossroads KC at Grinders (which has a capacity of 3,000 people) rather than something that would rival Starlight and the former Sandstone Amphitheater (with capacities of about 8,000 and 18,000).

On the negative side, it’s a bummer. While turning Krug Park into anything besides a placeholder for the annual holiday light show has felt like a pie-in-the-sky dream for the past decade, this felt like a promising move.

On the plus side, starting out on a Crossroads level isn’t a bad way to experiment. That venue has booked bands in the past five years like Queens of the Stone Age, 311, The Decemberists and Fitz & The Tantrums. The city would be lucky to have that caliber of bands. Then again, Crossroads KC also has the benefit of being in a lively arts district. Krug Park has a basketball court, Dairy Queen and Burger King nearby.

When anyone books a show in St. Joseph, the question is always “Will St. Joe show up?” In the cases of popular acts like J. Cole, Ludacris, 3OH!3 and X Ambassadors, the answer was a firm “No.” But those acts also didn’t have huge marketing budgets and barely any push even in our fair city.

Krug Park’s success on off days will depend on people living in the city visiting it. On show days, it will live and die by its ability to book acts that will bring in out-of-town concertgoers from Kansas City, Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, all of which, by the way, have their own successful venues. It will take some Jedi-level, “Trails West!”-in-its-prime kind of booking to get that off the ground and not rely on a bunch of nostalgia acts whose only original member is the tambourine player.

At best, my optimism for the project is cautious. But I understand that any progress in restoring the park and moving it into the future is better than the fate it’s had to endure for the past decade.

Even though the reports may have deflated spirits on the project, I hope that it remains ambitious, modern and has an eye on the future rather than the past. It’s a jewel of the city and something the next generation can take pride in seeing shine again.